Check Out This Crazy Video Of A NYC Pit Bull Attack That Left Two People Injured

The clip below is a brutal, graphic example of what can go wrong between dog and owner, particularly when those dogs are pit bulls. It’s very graphic, so keep that in mind before hitting play. The video shows a 55-year-old man being viciously attacked by two pit bulls out for a walk in The Bronx and it nearly takes an entire block to calm the situation down. CBS New York provides some background detail into the assault, including the aftermath:
Police told 1010 WINS the victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
Another man who stepped in to fend off the dogs was also injured in the attack and taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, police said.
The pit bulls were taken to Animal Care & Control of NYC, authorities said.
The dogs’ owner, 55-year-old Cynthia Oliver, was charged with multiple counts of assault and reckless endangerment, police said.
If it isn’t clear by this point, it takes a dedicated owner to raise and care for a pit bull. It isn’t just an animal that can be left to it’s own instincts or treated like any normal dog. Not to mention that it isn’t know what kind of training these dogs might have had before this incident, if any.
At the same time, you have to note that there are numerous positive stories with pit bulls that counter the sort of attack you’ll see in the video below. For every one like this, there are two or three perfectly normal and positive tales. The video below is fairly graphic, so keep that in mind before playing:
(Via CBS New York / blast)
Holy fuck. Just leave the guy on the ground, bleeding to death. NO ONE steps in to help, once the dogs are off the guy?? Jesus.
He might have AIDS! Nah but seriously that was my thoughts as well. Great world we are living in….
It’s mostly out of frame, but I think most of the people were trying to get the dogs under control. It sound like they then turned on some of the other people in the crowd. It’s sad because now these dogs will likely have to be put down because of either bad training on lack of training.
What the hell is sad about it?
I hope that fella was alright.
Yikes. How about the idiot walking his young child around the middle of a dog attack!? Get the kid out of there! It’s an odd scene bc it doesn’t even look like the dogs are that out of control? One dog was on leash, one maybe not. But they aren’t in a total frenzy when it starts. Everyone looks like they’re moving in slow motion. While clearly an awful scene and attack, I think if the dogs had harnesses to grab, or even if someone had just really grabbed their hind legs instead of trying to catch them by the neck, it would have been under control quicker. I know pit bulls get the worst blame, and I do not entirely absolve the breed as innocents, but when people wince at the thought of being around them or adopting them bc they don’t trust them, I always say, well would you get a German Shepherd? A border collie, a cattle dog, Malinois, or a Rhodesian? Inevitably, people say no, I would not get a border collie, or a shepard, those dogs take a lot of work to train and needs tons of exercise, etc! And I say exactly. Before you even get to temperament, pit bulls are physically powerful animals. Even minor behavioral issues that would not alarm you in a smaller dog, are magnified by their sheer horsepower. A jack Russell gets into a scrap with your dog? Maybe you’ll have some punctures or scratches. A pit bull gets into a similar scrap and you have traumatic wounds. Pit bulls need the diligent care and training that you’d put into raising any other challenging breed. If you wouldn’t have one of those dogs that require dedicated, diligent care and training, then don’t feel guilty that you aren’t saving a pit. I’ve been fortunate to have positive experiences with the pits in my neighborhood. I have a young athletic dog who loves to play rough, but when he plays with a pit, it’s immediately clear how superior they are athletically. It is a huge responsibility to own a dog that athletic and powerful. And while I think they may have a largely undeserved reputation, I also think they are not for the first time dog owner or someone not truly dedicated to training and understanding the breed. Attacks like this only go to show how irresponsible the owner was. I have zero doubt that the dogs displayed behavior problems before this and nothing was done about it. It’s unfortunate that people had to get hurt and that the dogs will most likely pay with their lives for it.
Edit to add, the Daily News indicates that the woman purposely sicced the dogs on the man, not that they were random out of control dogs that got loose. So my comment about a harness or leashes are less relevant in light of them being released with the intention of doing harm…
Andrew Roberts, this is a completely misinformed piece. It takes dedication to raise dogs that are this vicious. Pit bulls are not naturally viscous if “left to their own instincts”. Moron.
The author is an imbecile and a prejudiced, ignorant one at that. These dogs behavior reflects poorly on their owners, not the breed. Fuck you.