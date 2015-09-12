Check Out This Crazy Video Of A NYC Pit Bull Attack That Left Two People Injured

The clip below is a brutal, graphic example of what can go wrong between dog and owner, particularly when those dogs are pit bulls. It’s very graphic, so keep that in mind before hitting play. The video shows a 55-year-old man being viciously attacked by two pit bulls out for a walk in The Bronx and it nearly takes an entire block to calm the situation down. CBS New York provides some background detail into the assault, including the aftermath:

Police told 1010 WINS the victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. Another man who stepped in to fend off the dogs was also injured in the attack and taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, police said. The pit bulls were taken to Animal Care & Control of NYC, authorities said. The dogs’ owner, 55-year-old Cynthia Oliver, was charged with multiple counts of assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

If it isn’t clear by this point, it takes a dedicated owner to raise and care for a pit bull. It isn’t just an animal that can be left to it’s own instincts or treated like any normal dog. Not to mention that it isn’t know what kind of training these dogs might have had before this incident, if any.

At the same time, you have to note that there are numerous positive stories with pit bulls that counter the sort of attack you’ll see in the video below. For every one like this, there are two or three perfectly normal and positive tales. The video below is fairly graphic, so keep that in mind before playing:

