Here Are The 8 Most Cringe-Worthy Oscar Acceptance Speeches Ever Made

After Seth MacFarlane’s mockery last year, this year will presumably be a yawn-inducing return to form. Assuming Ellen Degeneres doesn’t have some kind of meltdown on stage and ditch her dance moves to send the censors into hysteria with a 10 minute joke riff on 12 Years A Slave, we can probably look to the acceptance speeches for being the most awkward part of the show.
The Oscars have a long history of cringe-worthy acceptance speeches, it’s just something that happens to some actors when they wrap their hands around that gold statue — they become blubbering dolts.
And the award for the most cringe-worthy Oscar moment goes to…
1. Angelina Jolie loves her brother, she really loves him — 1999
When Jolie opened with “I’m so in love with my brother right now” most of the audience was probably thinking “aw, that’s sweet.” As the speech ended though with Jolie gushing even more about her brother you can almost sense the audience and James Coburn thinking, “Damn, what the f*ck was Jon Voight doing with that family?!”
2. James Cameron “Suck it, Hollywood” — 1998
As huge as Titanic was it wasn’t exempt from backlash, due in part to Jame’s Cameron’s acceptance speech. The speech is fine up until the final 10 seconds when Cameron can’t hold it in any longer and screams, “I’m the king of the world!” followed by “woo-ing” that nobody wanted to hear. It all came off as the verbal equivalent of Cameron whipping out his d*ck and proclaiming “right here, Hollywood!”
3. Jack Palance does one-armed pushups — 1992
At some point in Jack Palance’s acceptance speech for City Slickers the thought must have occurred to him “check this out, pussies, one-armed pushups!” It was an impressive feat for a man of Palance’s age, but you just know the producers were hoping he didn’t keel over from a heart attack right there on stage.
4. Sally Field proclaims how much Hollywood really likes her — 1984
Sally Field gave one of the most memorable Oscar acceptance speeches in history, mostly because it came off as a hysterical obsession with herself. As soon as Field blathered “you like me, right now you really like me!” one of those long hooks from the Looney Tunes cartoons should have yanked her off the stage.
5. Nicolas Cage does Nicolas Cage — 1995
I wouldn’t be surprised if Anthony Hopkins and Sean Penn rigged the votes just so they could see Nic Cage get up there and do what he does best, be Nic Cage. Cage looked like he was about to flip out and lose his sh*t after thanking Elizabeth Shue, but managed to hold it together without ripping his shirt off.
6. Marlon Brando is now a Native American woman — 1973
It’s not that Brando choosing to use this platform as a way to bring attention to the movie industry’s treatment of Native Americans was a poor choice, it was rather noble cause that needed to be addressed. What makes it so cringe-worthy are the boos thrown at this woman after mentioning the issue. Goddamn, Hollywood, march her off to the reservation why don’t you! I think we can all agree that Warner Brothers survived just fine without dressing white guys up in feathers and face paint.
7. Michael Moore gets political, no really, he does — 2003
C’mon now, did you really think this list would be absent of Michael Moore? I’m not even sure Michael Moore was aware he won an award up there, I think his brain just flashed to “soapbox, GO!” It wasn’t that what Moore was saying was fictitious, just ill-timed. Moore’s speech stands as the reason “wrap it up” music was invented.
8. Snow White and Rob Lowe’s 10-minute musical disaster — 1989
OK, so not an acceptance speech, but probably the most cringe-inducing of all. Watching the Academy trot this musical turd out must have been an incredible thing to witness live. The 10-minute plus performance followed Snow White prancing around the Shrine Auditorium, dancing with a bunch of stars that looked like they were leftover from a middle-school musical and then singing an altered version of “Proud Mary” with Rob Lowe (who was coming off a sex scandal). I’d be willing to bet half the audience was hoping for a bomb threat two minutes into the performance.
Yeah, I think we’ve all been the kind of drunk where we start doing one-armed push-ups in the hopes that this will make the Best Supporting Actress nominees (or, y’know, cute lady accountants) want to have sex with us.
While not an acceptance speech, Sean Penn’s self-righteous, humorless tirade against a Chris Rock joke at Jude Law’s expense (Penn: “Forgive my lack of humour … Jude Law is one of our most talented actors.”) is good for some eye-rolling.
Then again, being a sourpuss at the Oscars is his thing. He made it so easy to root for Bill Murray, Johnny Depp, Ben Kingsley, and Jude Law when he was up for (and won for) Mystic River the year before.
^ This 100% Sean Penn is a buzzkilling douche who got worked up over nothing. Chris Rock didn’t even rag on Jude Law that harshly, all he said was that he was in every movie of 2004.
Christ, he is insufferable.
I hate Sean Penn. Always have. But my hate reached new levels when he robbed Mickey Rourke of the Best Actor Oscar. Completely unjustifiable.
Agreed on Mickey Rourke 100%.
Like, you already gave that ass Sean Penn an Oscar. Why do you feel compelled to throw that humorless thug another bone?
Sean Penn made me feel bad for Jude Law.
In defense of Michael Moore (that was hard to type) – turning acceptance speeches into a political statement I typically find dumb/out of place/etc.. But, if you win an award specifically about a project that covers a political subject, I think you’ve earned the two minutes to talk about it.
@G Funk Era Agreed
Yeah, that’s actually pretty typical for documentary winners. They made a film about real issues and it’s natural for them to advocate for more attention to those same issues in the thank you speech. They’re thanking the people they worked with on the film, just like any dramatic category winner thanking the cast and crew.
The Palance thing was awesome, your argument is invalid.
Let us never forget; Nick Cage has an Oscar.
…if he hasn’t already sold it.
So at the end of the day, an Oscar is what separates Nicholas Cage from being confused with Christian Slater?
Nic Cage will turn in a good performance every once in a while. Even if that while is a long while, but Christian Slater always looks like he’s in a fake movie parody of B movies.
If nothing else, that Oscar inspired that great Nic Cage episode of Community.
The academy was high that year…The Usual Suspects wasn’t even nominated for Best Picture.
The crazier thing is, Cage totally deserved it, as he was great in Leaving Las Vegas. He could’ve easily gotten another one for Adaptation a few years later, to boot.
The point is, Cage has one good performance in him per decade, so hopefully we haven’t already used it up for 2010-2019 on Kick-Ass.
I know its not the oscars but Jodie Fosters whole speech at the Golden Globes was cringy as fuck
You haven’t gotten over that display either huh?
To contrast, here is the greatest Oscar speech of all time: [www.youtube.com]
Now go home and get your f’n shinebox!
I’ve got that beat: [www.youtube.com]