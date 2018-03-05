Universal Pictures

Ah, young love. There’s a reason why there’s an entire film genre devoted to awkward teens in relationships, because as it turns out, teens in relationships are pretty freaking awkward. Let he or she who has never written a melodramatic breakup letter or full on made out in the hallway between classes because you thought that’s what high school kids in relationships were just supposed to do (*cough, cough*) cast the first stone.

As such, an Ask Reddit thread poses the question: “What was the cringiest thing you did in your first relationship?” And truly, they’re not lying when they say youth is wasted on the young.

I asked out my crush over text and she said yes so I replied with “congratulations! You just upgraded to boyfriend package!” I still wake up in cold sweat in the middle of the night thinking about that.

I had a crush on her in high school but didn’t know how to talk to girls. So I dyed my hair and grew a mullet to get her attention. I guess I was thinking courting was like how animals do it in the wild or something. Like peacocks.

We would put a blanket over us and fool around with other people in the room. The sounds they must have heard, my god.