People Sharing The Cringiest Things They Did In Early Relationships Will Make You Glad You’re Not A Teen

#Dating #Reddit #Sex
03.05.18 5 days ago

Universal Pictures

Ah, young love. There’s a reason why there’s an entire film genre devoted to awkward teens in relationships, because as it turns out, teens in relationships are pretty freaking awkward. Let he or she who has never written a melodramatic breakup letter or full on made out in the hallway between classes because you thought that’s what high school kids in relationships were just supposed to do (*cough, cough*) cast the first stone.

As such, an Ask Reddit thread poses the question: “What was the cringiest thing you did in your first relationship?” And truly, they’re not lying when they say youth is wasted on the young.

I asked out my crush over text and she said yes so I replied with “congratulations! You just upgraded to boyfriend package!” I still wake up in cold sweat in the middle of the night thinking about that.

I had a crush on her in high school but didn’t know how to talk to girls. So I dyed my hair and grew a mullet to get her attention. I guess I was thinking courting was like how animals do it in the wild or something. Like peacocks.

We would put a blanket over us and fool around with other people in the room. The sounds they must have heard, my god.

Early in my current relationship, neither myself nor my girlfriend wanted to be the first to say “I love you”. To avoid saying it I once said “I like you with all the likes in the world”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dating#Reddit#Sex
TAGSAsk Redditdatinghigh schoolREDDITSexTeenagersteens

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP