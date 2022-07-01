You never know what’s going to happen on a cruise ship… but there’s a good chance it’s going to be bad. You might have to quarantine for two weeks after over 600 people tested positive for COVID; you might go through the middle of a hurricane; you might be surrounded by poop; or you might be involved in a multi-floor brawl at 2 a.m. with dozens of other passengers over an alleged threesome.

Fox News (finally, some good journalism from Fox News) reports that “an all-out brawl that broke out between dozens of passengers aboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship was sparked over allegations of cheating while on the trip.” An onlooker, Theresa James, claimed that the fight started in the wee small hours of the morning “on the ship’s fifth floor, where a dance club and casino are located. An alleged threesome between passengers had upset their significant others when they learned of the rendezvous.”

Beer bottles were smashed, and a woman may have been cut during the chaos… The brawl lasted about an hour, according to [James], and took the parties involved from the fifth floor to the ship’s first floor, which James described as a huge distance. She said the altercation wasn’t physical the whole time, and an estimated 60 people may have been involved.

“Ignorant fools acting stupid,” James added.

The New York City-bound ship was near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge (which connects Brooklyn and Staten Island) at the time of the brawl, but “it is so far unclear if the incident took place within International Waters or will fall within New Jersey jurisdiction or NYPD purview,” according to People. Yes, there’s video:

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise 🥳🛳 pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

No charges have been filed yet.

