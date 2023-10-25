bitcoin
A Crypto Guy Shouted Out Both His Wife And Mistress In A Tweet Announcing His Divorce And Is Getting Dragged For It

How bad is the cryptocurrency world doing these days? So bad that Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t the only one aching. While the FTX bro is duking it out in the courtroom, another fallen crypto star has told him to hold his beer.

Per Protos, in a thread posted to the joint formerly known as Twitter Tuesday night, Ben Armstrong — a crypto guy formerly known as “BitBoy” — had a few big announcements. One, he was leaving his longtime wife. Two, he was leaving her for his sidepiece, who is also now the CEO of his tanking crypto token $BEN. Three, he wants his personal life to “be less in public” now. That ought to be news to those who had no idea who Armstrong was until his posts went viral.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes you can’t undo. Sad to tell you all that @Bethanyliterary and I are getting a divorce,” Armstrong tweeted. “She filed divorce papers to me today. To get it out of the way so there are no questions, yes, I am with @DuchessOfDeFi,” aka one Cassandra Wolfe.

Armstrong called Bethany “incredible” and a “great mother” who had “helped me build my business and supported me.” Alas, they “grew apart as people and we were heading in opposite directions for a while.” He said that marriage is “hard very hard because people change over time and after 15 years neither one of us is the same person we were when we met.”

People on social media sure had thoughts about Armstrong’s TMI thread, including how he had tagged both his wife and mistress.

Others argued that social media isn’t the best place for divorce news.

Some wondered if this thread was a smart thing to do from a legal standpoint.

Others wondered if Armstrong didn’t have friends or a therapist to confide in with private business like this.

And some pointed out that Armstrong’s story is even bleaker than his thread suggests.

For Armstrong, getting dragged on social media over divorce news continued a bad streak. Not only is his crypto token a dismal failure, but he spent a night in the slammer last month after livestreaming outside of a former associate’s house, leading him to be charged with “loitering/prowling” and “simple assault by placing another in fear.”

(Via Protos)

