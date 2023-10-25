How bad is the cryptocurrency world doing these days? So bad that Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t the only one aching. While the FTX bro is duking it out in the courtroom, another fallen crypto star has told him to hold his beer.

Bethany is incredible and she helped me build my business and supported me. She's a great mother and we will be good co-parents together and I hope we are able to stay close friends. I'm not proud of what led us here by any stretch of the imagination. I let my family down. — Ben Armstrong (@BenArmstrongsX) October 24, 2023

Per Protos, in a thread posted to the joint formerly known as Twitter Tuesday night, Ben Armstrong — a crypto guy formerly known as “BitBoy” — had a few big announcements. One, he was leaving his longtime wife. Two, he was leaving her for his sidepiece, who is also now the CEO of his tanking crypto token $BEN. Three, he wants his personal life to “be less in public” now. That ought to be news to those who had no idea who Armstrong was until his posts went viral.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes you can’t undo. Sad to tell you all that @Bethanyliterary and I are getting a divorce,” Armstrong tweeted. “She filed divorce papers to me today. To get it out of the way so there are no questions, yes, I am with @DuchessOfDeFi,” aka one Cassandra Wolfe.

Armstrong called Bethany “incredible” and a “great mother” who had “helped me build my business and supported me.” Alas, they “grew apart as people and we were heading in opposite directions for a while.” He said that marriage is “hard very hard because people change over time and after 15 years neither one of us is the same person we were when we met.”

People on social media sure had thoughts about Armstrong’s TMI thread, including how he had tagged both his wife and mistress.

Tagging your wife and side piece in the same post is nasty work — 🛸 FROG-TZU 🛸 (@TheRealNasa00) October 24, 2023

tagging both your wife and the woman you cheated with. just the kind of judgement one expects from a crypto guy https://t.co/d2MV0X4GH2 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 25, 2023

My guy tagged his wife and mistress in the same tweet. Real Troy Maxson behavior. https://t.co/JrmbvlrYBj — Zito (@_Zeets) October 25, 2023

Tagging your side piece in your divorce announcement. I will never leave this website. https://t.co/uKP6JJGJiQ — mitch "scrotum phillips" cumstein (@mustachetoilet) October 25, 2023

tagging your wife and mistress for a divorce announcement…if only the crypto guys were just harmless little shitposters https://t.co/gvYciTe10s — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) October 25, 2023

did this man (who i have never heard of before now) just tag his wife and the woman he cheated on his wife with in the same tweet announcing his divorce https://t.co/c6DZvAIaAD — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) October 25, 2023

I, personally, would not announce my divorce while simultaneously tagging the person I cheated with on this website. Built different. https://t.co/LcGO85uKNK — Spooky Kyle Waldrup (@kylewaldrup) October 25, 2023

Announcing your divorce and introducing your side chick all in the same tweet is definitely a choice a person could make https://t.co/1cViN28vNB — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) October 24, 2023

Others argued that social media isn’t the best place for divorce news.

dear 50,000 followers,

i cheated on my wife. thank u for coming to my ted talk, no further questions. https://t.co/z7Qy615bh3 — emahlea kathryn wilcher, mph, ms, rd (@emmybeet) October 25, 2023

Some wondered if this thread was a smart thing to do from a legal standpoint.

Her divorce lawyer is going to have a field day with this lmao https://t.co/fCf3AL15Ak — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) October 25, 2023

Others wondered if Armstrong didn’t have friends or a therapist to confide in with private business like this.

wait, do people not have real life friends or therapists or pastors or diaries anymore? 😬 https://t.co/ev3x2LBriG — scott poulson-bryant (@SPBPHD) October 25, 2023

And some pointed out that Armstrong’s story is even bleaker than his thread suggests.

This man’s wife, now ex wife, met him at his lowest , a jobless man recovering from a meth addiction. She supported him, he got fame and money, then cheated on her with a younger woman, made the new babe CEO of his company.

Now he’s announcing his divorce & launching the new… https://t.co/emoy7hcDoX — Oiza (@Steadi_lady) October 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/BenArmstrongsX/status/1716835531265606069/quotes

For Armstrong, getting dragged on social media over divorce news continued a bad streak. Not only is his crypto token a dismal failure, but he spent a night in the slammer last month after livestreaming outside of a former associate’s house, leading him to be charged with “loitering/prowling” and “simple assault by placing another in fear.”

(Via Protos)