On Tuesday, a week after a report concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women and created a hostile work environment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he was resigning. It was an unexpected move from someone notorious for always putting up a fight and never backing down. And while questions arise over what the future brings for the state he’s lorded over since 2011, some took a moment to think about the woman who once tried to unseat him three years back.

I hope Cynthia Nixon is having a good day — Margaret Eby (@margareteby) August 10, 2021

That person, of course, is Cynthia Nixon, the actress and activist, who ran against Cuomo in the 2018 primaries. During her campaign, she accused him of coming up short on such topics as income inequality, renewable energy, health care, mass incarcerations, New York City’s long-suffering subway system, and more. She was not only an NYC icon, thanks to Sex and the City; she was a longtime New Yorker, and she had real and daring ways to fix an oft-broken metropolis.

It didn’t work out; Nixon received only 34% of the vote to Cuomo’s 66%. But she did succeed in pushing the centrist-ish Cuomo a little farther towards the progressive left.

Then again, her defeat also left New Yorkers with Cuomo. He was praised — including by himself — for his handling of the pandemic, which saw the state, and especially New York City, avoiding what could have been an apocalyptic catastrophe. His actions were very far from perfect; while defending himself against sexual harassment allegations, he also had to fight claims that he’d mishandled nursing homes, which saw large number of COVID-related casualties.

But now Cuomo’s on his way out. And now that he is, people on social media reflected on what they could have had had the sometime Miranda Hobbes taken his job.

y'all could have had Cynthia Nixon, this is why elections matter — Mr. Walz, tear down these freeways! 🌱🌹🚰🚄🌇 (@ladydreamspeed) August 10, 2021

Nixon’s campaign was often plagued with derisive media coverage, which looks even worse given the trajectory of her opponent’s career.

I wonder how many of you are feeling real dumb for attacking Cynthia Nixon constantly during the primary now. https://t.co/sdKeqYmRoN — beth, an alien 👽 (@bourgeoisalien) August 10, 2021

The media helped bury Cynthia Nixon, like they helped Cuomo almost every time he looked to smear and destroy an honest political opponent. Mainstream media was the main accomplice in Cuomo's political crimes. https://t.co/3qSArzsKCb — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 10, 2021

Remember when the Democratic Party, Democratic-aligned media, and Democratic politicians scoffed at @CynthiaNixon? #NeverForget https://t.co/4QJRP9xKTT — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 10, 2021

Clearly, some said, Nixon wouldn’t have done what Cuomo did.

Cynthia Nixon would have just done the work and minded her own business, you guys passed. I hope she’s having a good day. pic.twitter.com/kcl5lAWxPl — Katie (@KatiePetZim) August 10, 2021

Some imagined that she was pretty angry on this big day.

Cynthia Nixon, now that Cuomo is finally stepping down pic.twitter.com/0x3DC3EqKg — Bron.com (@brondotcomputer) August 10, 2021

Others argued that she’s probably doing pretty well.

Cynthia Nixon is sitting back, cracking open a Zabar's bag with her lox, tomato slices, red onions, capers and plain cream cheese on a cinnamon raisin bagel and grinning. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) August 10, 2021

Some pointed out that another, aborted Cuomo term is not the only thing New Yorkers would have avoided had more voted for Nixon.

Both of these could have been avoided if everyone just voted for Cynthia Nixon in 2018 pic.twitter.com/yQXWzl55Mq — G. L. Di Vittorio (@gldivittorio) August 10, 2021

Cuomo will be replaced by Kathy Hochul, who will become the state’s first female governor. Meanwhile, Nixon is stuck making a revival of Sex and the City.

cynthia nixon realising she's stuck hanging out with sarah jessica parker for three months just as new york needs her pic.twitter.com/PYjQ6PuFG3 — will (@getwellsoongeri) August 10, 2021

Others looked on the bright side: Nixon could always run again.