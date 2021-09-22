The Daily Show with Trevor Noah took San Francisco mayor London Breed to task on Tuesday night after Breed was caught on video without a mask inside a crowded bar where ’90s group Tony! Toni! Toné! was playing. When confronted by the media, Breed provided one of those moments that are an absolute field day for late night comedians like Trevor Noah.

During a news clip, a defiant Breed is shown saying that that it’s a shame that more people aren’t recognizing the “monumental” importance of all of the original members of Tony! Toni! Toné! performing together for the first time in 20 years. To Breed, it’s regrettable their reunion is being lost in all of the coverage of her not wearing a mask. As for why she wasn’t wearing one at the show, Breed says she was eating and drinking with friends, and she was not going to “sip, put my mask on, sip, put my mask on” especially when she’s there to give a good time seeing Tony! Toni! Toné! back together. She couldn’t have teed up The Daily Show host better.

“COVID truly is a mystery virus,” Noah said. “It kills your sense of smell, can make you sick for years, but you can’t catch it when ’90s R&B is playing. Something tells me this thing was made in a lab. Seems too specific.”

“Oh, and as for the mayor,” he continued. “I feel like she’s using some pretty interesting reason there, right? She’s like, ‘I know I said people have to wear masks indoors, but Tony! Toni! Toné! was playing for the first time in 20 years, and I wanted us to kill them.'”