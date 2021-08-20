The state of Texas has an official motto: Friendship. Meanwhile, the Lone Star State’s current leadership may have adopted another unofficial motto, too: Blame it on Black people!

It’s that second guiding principle that the state’s lieutenant governor Dan Patrick seemed to be leaning into when chatting about his state’s rising COVID numbers with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday night. Currently, Texas is just behind Florida in the race to have the most new cases of COVID with a total of 114,913 versus Florida’s 142,671, according to Healthline. But as Raw Story reports, Patrick thinks he has a pretty good idea of what’s causing these numbers to escalate:

“The COVID is spreading, particularly—most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated.”

Sure, that makes sense.

Then came this:

“The Democrats like to blame Republicans on that. Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, 90 percent of them vote for Democrats, in the major cities and major counties. So it’s up to the Democrats to get, just as it is up to Republicans, to try to get as many people vaccinated. But we respect the fact that if people don’t want the vaccination, we’re not going to force it on them. That’s their individual right. But in terms of criticizing the Republicans for this? We’re encouraging people who want to take it to take it, but they’re doing nothing for the Africa… African American community, that has a significant high number of unvaccinated people.”

“Them.”

You can watch the clip below.

So when Patrick says that Republicans are working to get as many people vaccinated as possible, is he talking about his boss, governor Greg Abbott—who currently has COVID—outlawing mask mandates? Or walking-talking ad for sterilization Ted Cruz’s vow to create a federal law banning all mask and vaccine mandates?