Last week, the tweet above went viral, showing a room (hidden behind a school bathroom’s paper towel dispenser) in which someone had mysteriously erected a trash shrine to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s own “Trash Man” Danny DeVito. Here’s a video of the shrine to show just how large this creepy hidden room is:
Danny DeVito Knows About That Shrine To Him Hidden In A School’s Bathroom
11.19.18
