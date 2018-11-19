the best thing about my school is the danny devito shrine hidden behind the paper towel dispenser in one of the bathrooms pic.twitter.com/3jFe0V9eK6 — snootosphere (@slackerdook) November 13, 2018

Last week, the tweet above went viral, showing a room (hidden behind a school bathroom’s paper towel dispenser) in which someone had mysteriously erected a trash shrine to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s own “Trash Man” Danny DeVito. Here’s a video of the shrine to show just how large this creepy hidden room is: