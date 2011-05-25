Data Raps About His Cat, The Most Interesting Cat In The World, and Links

100 Images That Should Be Stored In A Time Capsule For Future Generations [Uproxx]
Take A Good Look At The New Design Of UPROXX Media [Uproxx]
‘Game Of Thrones’: Just The Badass Parts [WarmingGlow]
New Supercut: “You Can’t Park Here!” [Filmdrunk]
Tom Brady Was Asking For A Meme [WithLeather]
Scene Breakdown: Showdown In Little Tokyo [Filmdrunk]
The Best And Worst Of WWE Over The Limit [WithLeather]
Penelope Cruz’s Sexiest Moments [Moviefone]
13-Year Old Sinks Awesome Bicycle Kick [Brobible]
The 10 Greatest Movie Threats Of All Time [Pajiba]
10 Newts That Would Make Good Presidents [Buzzfeed]
Adult Fantasy Theme Camps You Can Attend Right Now [TSJ]
The Grillenium Falcon: Your New Favorite Food Truck [Nextround]
10 Weird Things William Shatner Did Besides Star Trek [ToplessRobot]
Maria Shriver Leaked The News of Arnold’s Love Child [TheSuperficial]
14 of the 51 performers at Wrestlemania 7 in 1991 have died in the last 20 years [Fark]
VIDEO BELOW: Data From Star Trek TNG Raps About His Cat [via Geekologie]
[Inset picture via TheFrogman]
I don’t think soccer players “sink” goals. I know that wasn’t your headline, but that just doesn’t sound right.
I thought this said “Data Rape” at first, which I’m now making into a Star Trek porn parody.