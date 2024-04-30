Nothing says “I’m a recent college grad with $30 and a dream” like going to your local Dave & Buster’s to hash it out over an intense game of The Walking Dead-themed skeeball. But how would you like to add stress and poor financial decisions to your Dave & Buster’s trip? You’re in luck!

Dave & Buster’s, the arcade bar often found in your local deteriorating mall, announced that customers will be able to make a “friendly $5 wager” with a new betting function coming soon to the official app. This means you can essentially start betting on various games at the family-friendly bar.

The system will use Lucra, a platform that encourages betting against your friends. “We’re thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers,” said Simon Murray, senior vice president of entertainment and attractions at Dave & Buster’s. “This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology.” Lucra should not be confused with the word “lucrative.”

Obviously, this is a weird move for a place like Dave & Buster’s, so people had opinions:

👀 Bruh, Dave & Busters about to need more security 😆 🤣 😂 😹 I swear this isn't gonna end well… https://t.co/Y0ccItgR7Z pic.twitter.com/UIM14c9c7i — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 🅓. ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕞𝕖𝕤 (@TravisDHolmes) April 30, 2024

Dave & Busters is gonna have more shit popping off than Waffle House. https://t.co/aDeMKTagdH — White Lion Fan Club (@hockeenight) April 30, 2024

Me at Dave & Busters getting down on a 3 game parlay of skee ball, hoops, and house of the dead pic.twitter.com/B3mpcg6vT5 https://t.co/OSiMaYbc5j — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) April 30, 2024

Me and the homies at Dave & Busters from now on https://t.co/cS3IYFnWvq pic.twitter.com/MO0owaIA6R — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 30, 2024

Me: “So excited to play some games with my friends tonight!” Dave & Busters employee: “Sir, this is a casino.” — Cliff Cornell (@cliffcornell_) April 30, 2024

Me after losing the deed to my house & kid's college savings on ski ball at Dave & Busters pic.twitter.com/1bC6JprysO — zendonut.bsky.social (@ZenDonut) April 30, 2024

Dave & Busters at my door after I lose my life savings on pop a shot pic.twitter.com/yTa1cBZMC7 — Jake🧢 (@Jake62179963) April 30, 2024

This is who’s running Dave & Busters pic.twitter.com/gmzotBKGEZ — pissboi (@PizzafaceJake) April 30, 2024

20-year-olds in Columbus, Ohio pulling up to their local Dave & Buster's next Friday: https://t.co/evFjNLHHcJ pic.twitter.com/1BH80f9pdh — Jack Raines (@Jack_Raines) April 30, 2024

After becoming legal in more and more states, sports betting has been a popular way for adults to spend and lose money. Americans wagered over $119.84 billion on sports betting in 2023, a number that is expected to rise in 2024, especially now that you can wager on a game of Deal Or No Deal against your girlfriend. Good luck out there!

So it’s a casino https://t.co/Gxmtf0NssY — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 30, 2024

(Via NBC)