Mike Lindell has gotten plenty of attention, for better or worse, for his MyPillow company in recent months as the Donald Trump surrogate has peddled in some wild conspiracies about voter fraud and insurrection. He’s lost some clients in the process, but now it seems he’ll be getting some direct competition from someone diametrically opposed to those wild Trump-fueled conspiracies.

Activist David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting and March For Our Lives organizer who is often a lightning rod of attention from the right wing on social media, started Thursday by proclaiming it a good day. That was, at first, because QAnon-touting conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene would be stripped of her committee positions in the US House of Representatives.

But there was something else brewing as well: Hogg and William LeGate claimed that they were starting a pillow company to compete against another well-known conspiracy theorist: Mike Lindell of MyPillow fame. That guy has long peddled Trump-based crazy theories himself, and apparently Hogg wants to beat him at his own game.

.@williamlegate and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people. This pillow fight is just getting started. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Axios reported on the matter on Thursday, and even snagged a quote from Lindell about how suddenly the pillow market got a bit more crowded.

Details… Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to “sell $1 million of product within our first year” and to launch in about six months. “[W]e would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and [U.S.] based Union producers,” Hogg added. “Mike isn’t going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started.” What they’re saying: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

And despite the report and plenty of tweets about it, many still thought it was a bit too on the nose to believe. In fact, they spent much of Thursday night reassuring people that they were serious about the endeavor.

Key parts of the company -Union made in America to create good jobs that support American families.

-Have an emphasis on supporting progressive causes

-Not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government So you can sleep at night Relieved face — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Hogg did say on Twitter that it will take a few months to get things up and running here, and he’s only doing this in an advisory role right now. He is, after all, still in college. But the company did get plenty of attention on Thursday, and he’s looking for names to rival MyPillow as well.

It’s going to take a couple of months though because we’re not going to sacrifice quality for time. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

DM me name suggestions! — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Good luck to everyone in the pillow game, an industry that continues to be more complicated and politically tense than most could have ever imagined.