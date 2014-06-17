‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Drops A New Monkey Spittle-Flecked Clip

06.17.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Man, they’re really going to some lengths to make the apes of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes look realistic — when they yell things gross CGI spittle flies out of their CGI monkey mouths! The wonders of technology.

This clip expands on a moment glimpsed in the trailers, where a band of humans stumble upon the apes’ society.

While we’re at it, here’s a “viral video” showing the spread of the Simian Flu that wipes out humanity and sets up the events of Dawn

You know, I always suspected James Franco would lead to the downfall of the human race.

Via MTV News

Around The Web

TAGSANDY SERKISdawn of the planet of the apesMoviesplanet of the apes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP