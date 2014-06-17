‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Drops A New Monkey Spittle-Flecked Clip

Man, they’re really going to some lengths to make the apes of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes look realistic — when they yell things gross CGI spittle flies out of their CGI monkey mouths! The wonders of technology.

This clip expands on a moment glimpsed in the trailers, where a band of humans stumble upon the apes’ society.

While we’re at it, here’s a “viral video” showing the spread of the Simian Flu that wipes out humanity and sets up the events of Dawn…

You know, I always suspected James Franco would lead to the downfall of the human race.

Via MTV News