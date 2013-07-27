Dead Princess Peach Fan Art Is A Thing That Exists

If you’re like me, you’ve been killed by a Spiny on level 4 of Super Mario Bros. and thought, “f**k rescuing the Princess, I hope she dies and all the good and bad characters in this universe have to gather together to mourn her.” If so, perhaps you’re primed to enjoy DEAD PRINCESS PEACH FAN ART.
It’s probably passé to pull the “this is weird” card on the Internet in 2013, but the above piece from DeviantArt user WiL-Woods blew up on Reddit today and sent me down a rabbit hole of alternately well-drawn and farted-out-with-MS-paint pieces about Princess Peach being murdered and/or mourned several years after her passing. It probably says something horrible about gamers’ opinions of women and the culture that created the Dead Island bloody boobs statue, but WHO KNOWS? It is impossible to tell.
I’ve collected a few of my favorites after the jump. Word of advice to anybody who wants to see Peach die: just don’t play Mario games. If Mario doesn’t save her, she dies, right? That’s Bowser’s end game, isn’t it? Problem solved, and you didn’t have to spend all week drawing a fictional lady’s guts.
via DeviantArt user AshlynMew
via Dorkly
via Etsy
via DeviantArt user keepsake20
via SketchFu
via humourabilia
via Kotaku
via DeviantArt user c-dubbkitari5
via DeviantArt user EvilMonkey1234567890
And finally, here’s one where just her boobs are dead. (via TheBourgeyman)
I am forever changed after seeing this.
Boob Diddleys
I always figured that Bowser’s end game was to marry her and make himself part of the royal family.
Also, my wife is a Daisy kind of lady, so she hates Peach. These will bring her joy.
Yeah, pretty sure it’s about marriage, not murder. I don’t really think it’s necessarily even a power grab… I think ol’ Bowser’s just got a severe infatuation with her.
The Mario flag flying at half mast in the distance is a nice touch.
#8 is excellent. #5 is cute too. Very weird theme/meme, this.