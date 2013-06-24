'Dead Rising 3' Wants To Put Otis On Your Actual Phone

#Video Games
Senior Contributor
06.24.13 7 Comments

Fans of the original Dead Rising might remember, bitterly, Otis. Otis, the annoying guy who calls you when you’re fighting for your life. Otis, the guy who will chew you out for hanging up on him even when he can see you’re in the middle of fighting off zombie hordes. And now Capcom, through SmartGlass, wants a crack at your actual phone with Dead Rising 3, so Otis, or somebody very much like him, can call you in the real world.

To be fair, if this were any other franchise, this might actually sound pretty neat. But upon hearing Capcom’s plans, a lot of Dead Rising fans are going to involuntarily flinch:

…it’s part of an upcoming version of the Xbox SmartGlass app and will function much like the current version. It actually skins your phone to be like the phone from the game’s universe.

You’ll get calls from a character that are only on the SmartGlass device. So if you don’t have SmartGlass, you won’t get those calls from that guy. Which also means you won’t get those missions.

The idea itself is relatively interesting, but at the same time, a lot is going to depend on the execution. It sounds quite a bit like you’re going to have to take an actual call from this guy in order to get the mission, but will he keep talking if you hit pause on Dead Rising 3? Do you have to juggle a controller and a phone just to unlock a side mission? And will he leave you a voicemail, or will he keep calling, and calling, and calling?

We’re not completely down on SmartGlass: It’s a pretty neat idea, albeit one where the execution is going to heavily determine how popular it is. But there’s a reason everybody hunted Otis down in Infinity Mode, Capcom.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSCapcomdead rising 3Gamingoh god nootisvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP