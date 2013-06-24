'Dead Rising 3' Wants To Put Otis On Your Actual Phone

Fans of the original Dead Rising might remember, bitterly, Otis. Otis, the annoying guy who calls you when you’re fighting for your life. Otis, the guy who will chew you out for hanging up on him even when he can see you’re in the middle of fighting off zombie hordes. And now Capcom, through SmartGlass, wants a crack at your actual phone with Dead Rising 3, so Otis, or somebody very much like him, can call you in the real world.
To be fair, if this were any other franchise, this might actually sound pretty neat. But upon hearing Capcom’s plans, a lot of Dead Rising fans are going to involuntarily flinch:
…it’s part of an upcoming version of the Xbox SmartGlass app and will function much like the current version. It actually skins your phone to be like the phone from the game’s universe.
You’ll get calls from a character that are only on the SmartGlass device. So if you don’t have SmartGlass, you won’t get those calls from that guy. Which also means you won’t get those missions.
The idea itself is relatively interesting, but at the same time, a lot is going to depend on the execution. It sounds quite a bit like you’re going to have to take an actual call from this guy in order to get the mission, but will he keep talking if you hit pause on Dead Rising 3? Do you have to juggle a controller and a phone just to unlock a side mission? And will he leave you a voicemail, or will he keep calling, and calling, and calling?
We’re not completely down on SmartGlass: It’s a pretty neat idea, albeit one where the execution is going to heavily determine how popular it is. But there’s a reason everybody hunted Otis down in Infinity Mode, Capcom.
Yeah and then Otis will drunk dial you every time he and his 32-bit wife are on the skids complaining about how the media torpedoed the XBOX One and that the used game market is taking food off of his table and that the living will envy the zombies because they don’t have to think and feel and lose and love.
Now I really, really want drunk dialing in the next Grand Theft Auto.
Can I put SmartGlass on speaker phone?
Or you can “answer” the call in the game and the audio plays over your phone’s speaker?
When TK made Chuck get that Bluetooth headset in DR2, I wondered why the hell Frank couldn’t have had one in DR1.
No one else is kind of pissed that to play the game to its full potential you NEED an accessory? I have always hated that approach, but then again, it is Capcom. I can’t wait to have to buy the Smartglass unlock DLC and pay for weapon balance changes.
Way back when the first Dead Rising came out, Something Awful had a front page artcle that perfectly explained how annoying Otis was. Oh Something Awful. You used to be funny.
