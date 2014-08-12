‘Dear Douchebag Bike Thief’ Notes Are How All Bike Thefts Should Be Handled

#.LOL
Editorial Director
08.12.14 20 Comments

Bike theft sucks on several levels, but I’d argue not being able to communicate with the thief what a crap person they are is one of the suckiest parts of all. After 23 year-old Aaron Rush had his bike stolen a first time he vowed to get some form of vengeance on the thief should it happen again. So he installed a tracer in his new bike and made sure he was stocked up on ink cartridges for his printer. The above note that’s gone viral from his social media accounts is the result.

My bike got #stolen from work, insurance should cover it, but I figured I’d try getting it back first…

Let’s face it, Aaron isn’t getting that bike back, but at least “Dear Douchebag” letters are cathartic and there’s a good chance this thief won’t steal his bike for a third time. And who knows, with all this evidence maybe the boys at Scotland Yard are working in shifts to retrieve the grey Giant? (They’re not.)

Instagram via Brobible

#.LOL
.lol bike theft

