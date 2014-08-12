‘Dear Douchebag Bike Thief’ Notes Are How All Bike Thefts Should Be Handled

Bike theft sucks on several levels, but I’d argue not being able to communicate with the thief what a crap person they are is one of the suckiest parts of all. After 23 year-old Aaron Rush had his bike stolen a first time he vowed to get some form of vengeance on the thief should it happen again. So he installed a tracer in his new bike and made sure he was stocked up on ink cartridges for his printer. The above note that’s gone viral from his social media accounts is the result.
My bike got #stolen from work, insurance should cover it, but I figured I’d try getting it back first…
Let’s face it, Aaron isn’t getting that bike back, but at least “Dear Douchebag” letters are cathartic and there’s a good chance this thief won’t steal his bike for a third time. And who knows, with all this evidence maybe the boys at Scotland Yard are working in shifts to retrieve the grey Giant? (They’re not.)
Kind of dumb to ruin the element of surprise.
Ah, but ya see, living in the city means bikes are your best option. You can get a bike for 200$. Plus, who wants to buy gas all the time?
Adults sometimes also buy bikes to ride for enjoyment. I know its shocking people exercising for fun.
There is no tracer inside the bike frame. If there was, this note would be unnecessary. Get a better lock or keep it inside at night next time, pal.
This note was written in the UK, hence the spelling and the reference to “our majesty’s finest.” (Although I guess it could have been written in some other monarchy)
I’ve had two bikes stolen now. Once when I was a kid, and once in college over Winter Break. Where the hell are all these stolen bikes going? Is there really a huge demand for black market bikes? If you steal from kids, fuck you, scum. Catch ebola in a house fire, you jizzrag.
So what powers this mystical “tracer” he installed in the frame?
What good is a lock if they have pipe cutters?
