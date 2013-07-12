‘Deus Ex: The Fall’ Is A Great Game On The Wrong Platform

One of the problems console developers have had with the boom in tablet gaming is that they all look at tablets, with the wealth of possibilities a touchscreen offers for innovative control schemes, and decide “We should try and make this a controller!” It never works. And Deus Ex: The Fall is a superb example of that, alas.
The game itself is great in almost every respect. It’s a bit like the PS2 predecessor Deus Ex: Human Revolution never had: It’s got sidequests, multiple weapons, plenty of augments, a beefy-for-mobile running time of six to seven hours, and branching story options that give it replay value. It’s not as rich and complex as the game it’s based on, but it’s richer and more complex than most mobile games, or console games for that matter, bother with. It is also a fairly linear game compared to its console counterpart, but it’s a game you’ll play twice for seven bucks. Any way you spin that, it’s a bargain.
The problem is the controls. There are good ideas here: Single-tap to target an enemy, double-tap to snap to cover is a clever system. And there are “dual-sticks” if you want them. The main problem is that, well, the controls aren’t responsive enough.
I can’t emphasize this enough: This is not Square Enix’s fault, it’s Apple’s. There’s just no way, right now, to make a touchscreen that is as responsive and as easy to use as a controller. They make a noble, noble effort with some clever (and some cheesy) workarounds, but the net result is that you’ll find the stealth playthrough a bit too easy and the combat will make you want to chuck your iPad across the room. This may change when a gamepad becomes available, but this game simply does not work, in places, with a touchscreen.
I’m not saying you shouldn’t buy it: It’s a feather in Square Enix’s cap and a great argument that rich experiences can be brought to mobile platforms. However, waiting for game pad support, or configuring this with a gamepad, might be a better idea.
Put it on Ouya.
The Ouya would probably just melt trying to process those graphics.
Actually, the Ouya could handle it, I’m pretty sure.
Yeah the Ouya could do it, but I think it’ll end up another missed opportunity. :(
Games like this are exactly what the machine needs.
Question is…will they update it when iOS 7 is released with its native control pad APIs.
I hope so. They give you a LOT for $7 here and it’d be a shame for people to miss out.
Have you played X-Com on the PC/Console/Not mobile? I picked it up for my iPad and it plays nicely, I’d be interested in a comparison from someone who has played both.
I took the time this weekend to try the PC demo and borrow the console version… I’m pretty sure a touchscreen is the way to go with this title.
It’s coming to Android so there is hope it could be side loaded on Ouya, even if its
Not on the Ouya store. I agree the machine needs games like this, I have an Ouya and an iPad, and this game is great but it would be awesome with controller support
It’s probably worth mentioning that if your device is jailbroken, this game will be broken for you. No shooting for people who like a little freedom with their apple of choice.
Yeah, I’m not entirely sure that’s a piracy thing versus a “LA LA LA JAILBREAKING DOES NOT EXIST” thing.
Yeah I’ve never been a huge fan of touch screen controls compared to actual buttons. And I honestly don’t know if that will ever change.