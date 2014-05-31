Dickhead Groundhog Desecrates 31 Veteran Graves In Upstate New York

You know what’s the worst? Groundhogs are THE WORST. They come into your backyard and act like fuzzybutt dictators who own the place, digging holes everywhere and terrorizing the kids and pets. Thankfully I live in the city, so the worst thing I have to deal with are possums — but don’t even get me started on those dead-eyed motherf*ckers.
Getting on topic, Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour was looking into claims of broken or missing veteran flags in a cemetery in Lockport, New York, after parents of a deceased army specialist complained that their son’s flag had been damaged. Upon investigation they found that over thirty veteran flags had gone missing or were damaged, and then actually caught the culprit in the the act, in what is one of the best sentences ever written by mankind:
Voutour says he wouldn’t have believed the groundhog was responsible if his deputy hadn’t watched the animal take the flags, break them with its front paws and take them into its den.
Breaking and stealing the flags of deceased veterans, right in front of a cop. This is the gif equivalent of every groundhog, ever:
(Via Huffington Post)
And we have a day dedicated to humoring these bastards.
I’m a God.
You’re God?
I’m not The God ….. I don’t think.
At least it is not as bad as what the white settlers did to the Native American burial sites in the area.
Furry ass terrorist.
I would suggest that the groundhog is a Native American, so kinda entitled?
And some people still give me shit for when we’d shoot burrowing varmints like these fuckers on my uncle’s ranch.
True story: One of my ex-father in-laws favorite stories is about a prank he and his brother pulled on their step-father as teenagers. They had shot and killed a groundhog, then mounted (ala Vlad the Impaler) the varmint in the vegetable patch next to their house. They went running into the house and told him there was a groundhog eating up the garden. Their step-father went running outside with a rifle and started firing round after round into the dead varmint, which would not go down. By the time he ran out of ammunition, the boys were on the ground laughing hysterically.
Classic hill-billy humor.