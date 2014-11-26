Did Bill Clinton Get Caught Taking A Peek At This Lady’s Boobs?

Looks like Bill Clinton has gone from photobombing little girls to letting in his eyes wander in the middle of random women’s selfies. A zebra clearly can’t change its spots, even if that zebra was a pretty good president compared to the last few we’ve had.

I’ll come to his defense. Screw it, he needs it in this hypersensitive age. He’s not taking a look at this girls breasteses, he’s merely looking to see the fabric count of her shirt. If not that then maybe someone is offering him a cool beverage just out of frame. Perhaps this is right around the food table and Clinton’s sugar was getting low? Things could not be as they seem and now I’ve hopefully planted the seed of doubt.

Not like we’ll ever know. He’s not going to hold a press conference tomorrow to say, “yes, I looked.” All we have are his past actions and experiences to deduce what happened here. I’m merely going with the road less traveled: he knows she’s an alien, but can’t cause a panic.

(Via Daily Dot / Reddit)