Did This Guy Just Pay For The Most Ridiculous Uber Ride Ever?

#UBER
07.22.14 4 years ago 3 Comments
Houston Uber 90 feet

Getty Image

Be careful of how much you drink, folks, lest you end up unknowingly taking a pointless, unnecessary Uber ride. That’s exactly what one Houston resident did after a long night out on the town. Of course, he didn’t realize it until he woke up the next morning and noticed the receipt for the ridiculously short trip.

One Reddit user going by the username uhcougars1151 posted a picture of his Uber e-reciept last night for what must have been the shortest Uber ride ever: he went just 95 feet, circling the block to arrive just steps from where he started. The damage: $4.28.

Apparently, uhcougars1151 failed to realize the lavishness of his Uber ride until the next morning.

“After a night of fairly heavy drinking, I woke up to find I took a very unnecessary cab ride…” he wrote. “Thank you Uber for rubbing it in my face with the detailed map….”

Obviously, Uber was invented for more important things than this drunken fella.

Reddit Via SF Gate

TOPICS#UBER
TAGSDRUNKLAZY PEOPLETAXIuber

