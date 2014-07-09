Did This Woman Accidentally Send A Nude Selfie To Her Horrified Dad?

Nyjah, who goes by @dearfashionn on Twitter, was minding her business at home one night when she decided to send a nude selfie to a paramour, as one does. Except instead of the “cute lil nudie” going to “MY n*gga,” it went to her confused father. OR DID IT? Like everything on the Internet (Is Jeeves REALLY a butler?), this could be FAAAAAAKE. Then again, stupid people are stupid, so…

What happened? Either the Snapchat fairy came and saved her, or “she dead.”

