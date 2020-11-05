“I learned that I had to deal with the things that hurt me… I didn’t really have anybody to talk to… in the hood, nobody wants to hear that… Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do. One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out.”

In this clip from next week’s People’s Party with Talib Kweli, Kweli and Jasmin Leigh go deep with legendary rapper DMX — discussing the roots of his crack addiction. X explains how his struggles with the drug began at 14-years-old, when he unknowingly smoked a crack-laced blunt given to him by the same person who introduced him to hip-hop. He goes on to detail how this trauma would inspire much of the confessional output of his rhymes.

In a moment filled with pathos, DMX breaks down –reminiscing about this pivotal moment in his life and how it set him on the trajectory that would ultimately shape his career. As he explains, he considers himself “blessed with a curse.”

“Thank you for helping me open that door because that’s actually the biggest problem, not addiction. Drugs were never a problem, drugs were a symptom of a bigger problem. There were things I went through in my childhood where I just blocked it out. You never know when the things you stored away are going to come out and just fall all over the place… Let me open this door and start dealing with this shit right now before it comes out at the wrong time and I just have a meltdown… that’s what’s helped with addiction and sobriety.”

Catch this rare and deeply resonant moment with DMX above and watch the full People’s Party interview on Monday, 11/9 at 6amPT / 9amET.