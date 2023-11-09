Have you ever seen someone live out their dream in real-time? Maybe. Have you ever seen someone singlehandedly bring back a discontinued food item for fun? Honestly, probably. But it never gets old when people are rewarded for their efforts, which is why these stories keep happening.

“Dollarita Steve” or Steve Mazzari as he’s known to his close personal friends and many Instagram DMs, went viral recently for his love of slammin’ Dollaritas, specifically during an earthquake that hit California. The “earthquake” thing was just a side note, though, as everyone quickly became obsessed with the Dollarita Steve and forgot about the fact that some tectonic plates were shifting around a bit. It happens often!

Not only did Dolarita Steve get the attention of the nation, but also captured the attention of your favorite casual eatery, Applebees. The chain teamed up with Steve to promote the return of the Dollartia, which will remain at the SF location through November. By “promote” they mean he really just stands there but now he gets at least a little bit of credit for the craze.

I’m no longer an "unofficial" spokesperson for #Applebees. I’m legit! And I get to share my love with the Bay Area because #DOLLARITA IS BACK AT APPLEBEE'S AT FISHERMAN’S WHARF UNTIL THE END OF NOV! Way to go SF! #ad #DollaritaSteve @Applebees pic.twitter.com/Iq2MOG420u — Steve Mazzari (@MazzariSteve) November 7, 2023

Nothing can keep @MazzariSteve from enjoying a Dollarita, which is why we are keeping Dollaritas around for the rest of November at his neighborhood Applebee’s in Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco! — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) November 7, 2023

The people of Applebees nation (who are not allowed to use the term the Beehive for obvious reasons) are not unfamiliar with the popular drink. The Dollarita (not to be confused with Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Taco, because they have similar names when you read it after one too many margs) first made its way onto the scene in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite. The chain brought the drink back earlier this fall, and now Steve is doing his part in making sure that it stays. Of course, people are weird about it, but whatever, the guy is just helping his friends get some cheap drinks…while also cashing in some Cameo money.

he sat down with the applebees ceo and said “let’s make history” and that’s what they did https://t.co/MibC0JC6aL pic.twitter.com/IIRQvTYZpK — aram (@aramnotagoat) November 7, 2023

I tried explaining this to a non-Twitter friend and he just looked at me like I had lost my mind… https://t.co/kEiFuU3Ohn — Henry 🦃🎃 (Silliest Turkey) (@UXHenry) November 7, 2023

The way this will do more for the Wharf than any recent marketing campaign https://t.co/bl4T8AG6xP — Jessica Bursztynsky (@jbursz) November 7, 2023

I love that this happened for him even tho he was all "I don't even go here!" Love it so much. Dollarita Steve impacting our culture in the best way possible! https://t.co/iCh6J4Qw2T — Jayson Dante 🏳️‍🌈🍸 (@savajava) November 7, 2023

lighting a ring of candles and chanting "subway jared" https://t.co/V7G9Pm1njW — Iris Lewinsky (@1R_1S) November 7, 2023

Now is your time to slam some ritas before Applesbee’s jacks up its price back up to $8.

But this all raises another important question…

Who is going to be the brave soul to bring back Applebee’s cheesecake shooters?!!?