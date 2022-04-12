Move over, Mark Wahlberg. Step aside, The Rock. Legendary singer/songwriter/actor/ philanthropist/all-around badass Dolly Parton has let the world in on her daily routine, and it’s the kind of schedule that would make some of the world’s biggest action stars sweat.

Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides recently sat down with Parton, who shared that at approximately 3 a.m., while the rest of us mere mortals are likely still fast asleep, the 76-year-old 9 to 5 star is busy getting sh*t done.

“I don’t need a whole lot of sleep,” Parton said. “I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late—it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says ‘it’s 3 o’clock!'” Parton assured Konstantinides that she gets enough sleep, she just doesn’t need as much of it as the typical person, which is likely a trait she inherited from her father. “I’m like my daddy,” she said. “He was always up early, even if he had to go to bed late.”

But don’t for a second think that the two-time Oscar nominee is just sitting around sipping coffee. She’s working—even if she’s still lounging in bed. “I do some of my best work there,” Parton says.

On the weekends, Parton—who just launched a new line of Southern-style desserts with Duncan Hines—can often be found in the kitchen, where she loves to cook up a big breakfast to enjoy with Carl Dean, her husband of 55 years. While Wahlberg is throwing back protein bars or sitting in cryo chamber recovery, whatever that is, Dolly and Carl are feasting on scrambled eggs, French toast and bacon, or biscuits and gravy.

The always down-to-Earth star also shared that she doesn’t waste time or money on any exhaustive or expensive skincare routines. (She credits her flawless skin to never having spent much time in the sun in the past.) And that when she’s not at home writing soon-to-be-iconic songs, funding COVID vaccines, or fostering a love of reading in kids around the world through her Imagination Library charity, you might just find her and Carl headed for the border; they’re suckers for a Taco Bell meal, and Dolly has made it clear that she’d love to see their pizza make a comeback. If anyone can make it happen, it’s Dolly.

