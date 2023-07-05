Donald Trump Jr. seemed pretty fired up over the weekend as he tweeted about the suspected cocaine found at the White House while President Biden and fam were not on the premises. As it turns out, however, the eldest boy was actually supposed to be traveling to Australia for a three-city Down Under tour due to begin on Sunday. What happened?

There has been no official reason yet, only vagaries, but a few weeks ago, word began circulating that Turning Point Australia would host Don Jr. and Brexit mastermind Nigel Farage in “Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane” for speaking engagements. However, a fair amount of Aussies signed an activist petition that protested the tour while claiming, “Donald Trump Jr is an illegal [redacted] bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any ‘Campaign Contributions.'”

As the HuffPost now notes, Turning Point announced that the tour has been “postponed.” No crystal clear explanation was given on the promotional website, other than that “unforeseen circumstances” were to blame. The organization then elaborated a bit more on Facebook with a “#CancelCulture” hashtag and more:

“It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps…

Announcement & more info coming soon about the postponement of the tour.

Hold onto your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more. #CancelCulture

The dates will be changing for all shows to a later date.”

Could there possibly have been a visa SNAFU? There’s no telling, but Don Jr. hasn’t tweeted about whatever mysterious incident caused the delay. Maybe he shall unleash one of his rants sooner or later. Previously as well, Newsweek reported that Don Jr. claimed to have a “huge fan base in Australia.”

(Via HuffPost)