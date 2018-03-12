Watch Don Jr. Aggressively Eat Ice Cream While Fending Off Questions About Stormy Daniels And Russia

#Russia
News & Culture Writer
03.12.18

Donald Trump Jr. was in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon to campaign for Republican House candidate Rick Saccone ahead of Tuesday’s special election, where he stopped in Sarris Candies and enjoyed a heaping bowl of ice cream while meeting with constituents. Trump Jr. and Saccone were greeted by members of the media, and it didn’t take long for MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to catch the eye of the prodigal son.

When asked he thought about Saccone, Trump gave what seemed like a clearly rehearsed speech about how the candidate will support his father’s initiatives and fight for America, boasting that the GOP tax reform had apparently allowed the sweets company to add new jobs.

As the line of questioning became more pointed however, Trump Jr. seemed to react by aggressively pounding down on his ice cream. “Ahead of the Trump Tower meeting, were you aware the Russians had information in those emails?” Hayes asked.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia
TAGSdonald trump jr.PENNSYLVANIARUSSIASTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP