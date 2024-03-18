If Joe Biden loses the election to Donald Trump this November, it won’t be because of his terrible campaign slogan. But it’s not helping. In 2020, Team Biden went with “Build Back Better.” Not bad, not great. But it’s a masterpiece compared to the administration’s 2024 slogan: “Let’s Finish the Job.” Shrug.

Meanwhile, Trump introduced his new slogan in the final sentence of a Truth Social post on Monday. “OUR ONCE GREAT COUNTRY IS GOING DOWN THE DRAIN. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE! VOTE FOR TRUMP, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE?” he wrote. Are you inspired yet?

Trump continues attacking the country pic.twitter.com/pW27XGqZgn — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 18, 2024

This is something an unstable person yells in the Burger King drive-thru line when the car in front of them is taking too long to order, not a rallying cry to become the next president. “VOTE FOR TRUMP, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE?” reeks of “don’t blame me, I voted for Kodos.” Maybe Trump should stick to Make America Great Again.

Those four words helped propel Trump to the White House in 2016. “I said, ‘That is so good.’ I wrote it down,” Trump once told the Washington Post. “I went to my lawyers. I have a lot of lawyers in-house. We have many lawyers. I have got guys that handle this stuff.” He asked them to trademark MAGA — less than a week later, Trump “signed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.” Even if he basically stole it from Ronald Reagan.