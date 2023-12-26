Donald Trump‘s annual Christmas message on Truth Social started festive enough. “Merry Christmas to all…” he wrote. That’s nice! Maybe he was visited by ghosts the night before and learned about the true meaning of Christmas. Certainly the rest of the sentence is just as festive: “…including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA.'”

Where’s Marley and Marley when you need them?

Trump continued, “Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!

“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS” is no “I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th,” but it’s close.

Meanwhile, here’s how the Bidens spent Christmas.

This Christmas Eve, Jill and I got to speak with some excited young Americans who happened to be very curious about the whereabouts of one Santa Claus. Thankfully, @NoradSanta confirmed that St. Nick is on his way! pic.twitter.com/tgVts99GZJ — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2023

Will “ROT IN HELL” catch on as the new “merry Christmas”? We’ll find out.

“May they rot in hell. Again, Merry Christmas” – The Ghost of Christmas Fascist pic.twitter.com/3FqZkikMT2 — NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) December 26, 2023

As a Christmas Day message, Trump told his perceived enemies to "ROT IN HELL," as part of a lengthy tirade. If you had a family member who went on rants like this, you would be having difficult conversations about what sort of assisted living facility would be most appropriate. pic.twitter.com/7EsN76jWCS — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 26, 2023

“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!” —2024 GOP Nominee pic.twitter.com/U6Bg7eLMcy — Patrick De Klotz (@patdeklotz) December 25, 2023

“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!” Trump’s Christmas Day message. What a horrible person. pic.twitter.com/UFCSbethQt — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 25, 2023

Apparently, if you're a Trump supporter, the only acceptable substitute for "Merry Christmas" is "Rot in Hell". — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) December 26, 2023

