Donald Trump Celebrated Christmas By Telling The Haters And Losers And ‘Thugs’ To ‘ROT IN HELL’ In A Deranged Truth Social Post

Donald Trump‘s annual Christmas message on Truth Social started festive enough. “Merry Christmas to all…” he wrote. That’s nice! Maybe he was visited by ghosts the night before and learned about the true meaning of Christmas. Certainly the rest of the sentence is just as festive: “…including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA.'”

Where’s Marley and Marley when you need them?

Trump continued, “Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!

“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS” is no “I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th,” but it’s close.

Meanwhile, here’s how the Bidens spent Christmas.

Will “ROT IN HELL” catch on as the new “merry Christmas”? We’ll find out.

(Via Truth Social/Donald Trump)

