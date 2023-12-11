The Access Hollywood tape should have been the end of Donald Trump‘s presidential aspirations. Instead, it was just the beginning. On October 7, 2016, a month before the election, the Washington Post reported that Trump “bragged in vulgar terms about kissing, groping, and trying to have sex with women during a 2005 conversation caught on a hot microphone.” The headline-grabbing quotes: “Just kiss. I don’t even wait.” “And when you’re a star, they let you do it.” “Grab them by the p*ssy.”

Raw Story reports that Trump is now claiming that an unnamed general called him braver than any solider he’s ever met for appearing at a debate with Hillary Clinton shortly after the tape dropped.

“I went onto that stage just a few days later,” Trump boasted to some Young Republicans about his “locker room talk” this weekend. “And a general, who’s a fantastic general, actually, said to me, ‘Sir, I’ve been on the battlefield, men have gone down on my left and on my right. I stood on hills with soldiers who were killed. But I believe the bravest thing I’ve ever seen was the night you went onto that stage with Hillary Clinton after what happened.'”

In case you missed it … last night Trump said a general (unnamed) told him this about his post-Access Hollywood debate with Hillary Clinton: “…fantastic general actually said to me, 'Sir, I've been on the battlefield, men have gone down on my left and on my right, I stood on… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) December 11, 2023

What’s the chance this actually happened? Two percent? One percent? Zero percent? Let’s go with zero.

Anything Trump says is a lie particularly statements that begin with “Sir…” https://t.co/aLk2h0UFjH — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) December 11, 2023

This is so fucking funny. a fantastic general told him! https://t.co/yBFN9oiWfQ — A-100 gecs (@PinstripeBungle) December 11, 2023

This is so reprehensibly disgusting to me, to compare getting on a debate stage as more brave than actually being in active battle with people dying. No sane, moral person could make such a comparison. And of course, the lie claiming that “a general” said it. https://t.co/9xfKwwaNmJ — AnnaThorpe@BluSky 🌊 🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@stores518) December 11, 2023

A quote, deny, twist it, whatever, he said this. No one actually believes a general said it but in true Trump fashion he gave himself a compliment https://t.co/yjjl6f4ERo — Judy Keen, #TeamSanity, #DeSantis2024 (@jkzoie) December 11, 2023

Everyone with a pulse knows Trump made that story up. Actual combat vets are disgusted. https://t.co/h1es1ykCow — 世界历史（The history of the world） (@zuoying19) December 11, 2023

Trump actually said this and expects people to believe it. Every single utterance that emerges from his fetid piehole is just pure unadulterated bullshit. It’s insane that anyone would consider voting for this deluded freak. #BidenHarris2024 https://t.co/NdzgU6DDKi — Liam Piersall Jr. (@KingLearJett) December 11, 2023

When this charlatan starts a sentence with “sir” u know he is lying lying lying https://t.co/XcLSU0uaxH — EH (@Elenahughes10) December 11, 2023

(Via Raw Story)