Donald Trump Jr. Received Swift Comeuppance After He Gloated About The Fall Of Afghanistan On Biden’s Watch

There’s no subtle way to say this: the situation in Afghanistan is a disaster. The swift Fall of Kabul (which happened hours after the withdrawal of U.S. troops who were a mainstay for nearly two decades) is already being compared to the Fall of Saigon during the last moments of the Vietnam War. This is all happening on Biden’s watch, although it must be noted that the Trump Administration did the dealmaking for “peace” here, and the Taliban chose not to honor that agreement. Former President Trump, of course, is attempting to erase memories about how he set the withdrawal date.

“I personally had discussions with top Taliban leaders whereby they understood what they are doing now would not have been acceptable,” Trump declared in a statement, via the Wall Street Journal. “It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood that better than anyone.” And that propaganda-laden take is one that Donald Trump Jr. is echoing. The eldest son of the most recent ex-president tweeted up a storm that felt almost celebratory.

“Not surprising,” Don Jr. began. “Biden’s woke ‘intelligence’ gurus are the same ones who were WRONG on Russian collusion & Russian bounties, WRONG about China & Iran being ‘competitors,’ WRONG on Covid origins, WRONG on Hunter’s laptop, & WRONG on basically everything else.”

Don Jr. continued while trashing Biden for being at Camp David (“Please spare us the bullsh*t!” he fired off at Nancy Pelosi). He also slammed Biden’s love of ice cream, tossed in a Hunter Biden jab, and took issue with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who he said focused too much on “white rage,” of course.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s boyfriend then topped himself for complaining that the U.S. Embassy in Kabul flew the Pride flag in June. “Seems like maybe they should have focused on other things,” he snarked. “But who knows, I’m sure the media will tell us they’re doing great.”

Well, people were quick to remind Don Jr. how this sudden power vacuum developed, after his dad forged an ill-advised deal with the Taliban.

“You know nothing Jr.” seems like a good blanket response to all things Don Jr.

