Donald Trump Jr. sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox and Friends on Monday morning ahead of his father’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un later this week. While that’s going on, President Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen will publicly testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and then the following day privately with the House Intelligence Committee.

As usual, Don Jr. dismissed the looming Mueller probe, as well as the investigation by the Southern District of New York which even prominent Republicans such as Chris Christie warn may be even more perilous to Trump.

Instead, he turned his attention to more pressing topics at hand, such as a conspiracy theory in which he believes he’s being censored by Twitter and Instagram. As an example, Trump Jr. cited a social media post that was pulled in which he commented on the Jussie Smollett case.

“I put out a tweet somewhat sarcastically hitting on the Jussie Smollett thing. Just like, ‘Man I’m really shocked that people in downtown Chicago on the coldest night of the year weren’t actually there wearing MAGA hats.’ Because, you know, if you wore a MAGA hat in downtown Chicago you probably wouldn’t last too long, OK? About two seconds until you get shot.”

“And all of a sudden I get this note from Instagram, it’s been pulled,” he continued. It’s kind of difficult to take him seriously when he can’t even keep the platform that supposedly censored him straight by using Twitter and Instagram interchangeably — but what was that he said about Chicago???