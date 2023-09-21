Donald Trump was rarely spotted with a mask during the pandemic. But it wasn’t because he was afraid to be seen with a “face diaper” in front of his most deranged supporters. He just didn’t want his makeup to smear.

That’s according to ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchison, who revealed in her book, Enough, that Trump asked staffers what they thought after he tried on a white mask. “I slowly shook my head,” she wrote in an excerpt provided by the Guardian. “The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it. I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.” Trump snapped, “Why did no one else tell me that? I’m not wearing this thing.”

Trump wears bronzer? I had no idea. He hides it so well.

“The press would criticize him for not wearing a mask,” Hutchinson writes, “not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks – and then millions of his fans followed suit.”

Elsewhere in Enough, Hutchison accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on January 6th. “Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer… His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt,” she wrote.

(Via the Guardian)