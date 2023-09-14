During Donald Trump‘s first Republican presidential debate, back in 2015, he was asked by moderator Megyn Kelly if he thinks America should elect someone who has called women “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs,” and “disgusting animals.” America would provide an answer the following year, but on that night, Trump answered, “What I say is what I say, and honestly, Megyn, if you don’t like it, I’m sorry. I’ve been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be based on the way you’ve treated me, but I wouldn’t do that.”

Thus began a war of words between Trump and Kelly, although she now claims it’s over. “Now one of the most interesting things I did was have a private audience with former President Donald Trump,” the conservative pundit said earlier this year. “When he came into the arena, we met just one on one, and his team was standing nearby, but he and I got a one on one together for the first time in years and it was, frankly, great to see him.”

Trump is still holding a grudge, however. In a clip from Kelly’s interview with the former president on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, which airs on Thursday, Trump accused Kelly of asking a “bad” and “nasty” question during the debate. He’s the world champion of bullsh*t — and never forgetting even the most minor insult. It might be why he decided to run for president in the first place.