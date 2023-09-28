Keep Gizmo out of this. Following the second GOP debate where he was dubbed “Donald Duck” for being absent by future also-ran Chris Christie, Donald Trump posted a bizarre montage on Truth Social. The 90-second video is a mashup of random movie clips interspersed with footage of himself, all set to “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood. The films include Forrest Gump, Kill Bill, Napoleon Dynamite, Little Miss Sunshine, Edward Scissorhands, Fargo, Ed Wood (?!?) and Gremlins. Billy and Gizmo would not be watching a Trump rally. The hooting and hollering Mogwai on the other hand…

The whole thing is beyond comprehension, but three moments in particular stand out. The first comes courtesy of Mediaite:

The video also shows Trump meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Separately it shows Ye – formerly Kanye West – in the Oval Office shaking hands with Trump and saying, “I love this guy right here.” Ye has since made numerous anti-Semitic remarks, so his inclusion in the montage is curious, not to mention Kim with his atrocious human rights record.

Number two: Trump boasting that only Jesus Christ is more famous than him intercut with footage from an Elliot Page movie, The Incredibles, and Robert De Niro wearing an Eagles jacket in Silver Linings Playbook.

Number three: the sound effect of Trump drinking water near the end.

Weird stuff from a weird guy. You can watch it here.

(Via Mediaite)