Donald Trump and Newsmax is a match made in conspiracy theory heaven. But the former president told one lie that was too big even for the conservative news network.

During a pre-taped interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling that aired on Wednesday, Trump raged for the millionth time about how the “rigged” 2020 election was stolen from him (it wasn’t). “I believe I won that election by many, many votes, many, many hundreds of thousands of votes. That’s what I think,” he said, according to the Huffington Post. Once the interview was over, Bolling, now back in the studio, added a disclaimer: “All right, folks, now just to note: Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final.”

Maybe not “accepted,” so much as “we’ll be sued out of business if we continue to push this frequently debunked falsehood.”

Trump, in fact, lost the election by some seven million votes in total, and by 306 to 232 Electoral College votes. But Newsmax has an additional reason to ensure it gets that message out to viewers: a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems that claims the network’s reporting about the company was false. Dominion settled its defamation suit with Fox News in the spring for $787 million, but its lawsuit against Newsmax is pending.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump refused to reveal whether he’ll take part in the first Republican primary debate this month (“I’ll let it be known next week”) and called Joe Biden “the most corrupt human being.” Y’know, the usual.

Newsmax adds disclaimer to end of Trump interview saying the network “has accepted the election results as legal and final”. (Video: Newsmax) pic.twitter.com/GwM4g0inYy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 10, 2023

(Via the Huffington Post)