Donald Trump was asked directly about the wild QAnon conspiracy on Thursday night, and much like his public comments about the white supremacist group the Proud Boys last month he did little to distance himself from the vast conspiracy theory. A second debate between Trump and Joe Biden didn’t happen on Thursday night, as a disagreement over the debate format led to Trump refusing to participate.

Instead, both Trump and Biden held individual town hall-style events, where NBC’s Savannah Guthrie throwing a number of things at Trump to comment on. One of those was QAnon, a vast conspiracy hatched in online image boards in recent years that believes a high-ranking government insider is leaking information through an anonymous account online.

The history of this unhinged theory and its spread to the fringes of mainstream culture has been well-covered elsewhere, but the gist is that Donald Trump is the last line of defense against a satanic cabal of pedophiles that traffic children through the Democratic party and other areas of power. QAnon followers believe a variety of wild theories that have all combined into one larger crusade for Trump and his savior status, and in some ways it’s gone mainstream and often viral in recent months, with “save the children” rallies fueled by QAnon hysteria. There was also that woman who thought Adult Swim was a satanic cult who had QAnon slogans and phrases on her Twitter account as well.

With all that said, Trump was asked whether he would distance himself from the satanic cult conspiracy theory and refused to, saying he didn’t know anything about them despite Guthrie explaining it to him beforehand.

Here's Trump absolutely refusing to denounce QAnon. pic.twitter.com/3WUj6fXCKf — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 16, 2020

“I know nothing about it,” Trump said, though he then admitted that they are “very strongly against pedophilia, and I agree with that.”

At one point, Trump said he could not know whether the root of the QAnon conspiracy — that there’s a “satanic pedophile cult” secretly running high levels of government and Hollywood — currently exists in America.

Guthrie: "But there is not a satanic pedophile cult."

Trump: "I have no idea."

Guthrie: "You don't know that?"

Trump: "No I don't know that. And neither do you know that." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 16, 2020

Trump also drew ire from people on social media for belittling Guthrie and interrupting her throughout the night.

After talking over moderator Savannah Guthrie, ignoring questions about QAnon, Trump says "So cute." pic.twitter.com/gOdj0sKdBo — The Recount (@therecount) October 16, 2020

The episode will obviously do little to stop those who believe the entirely baseless conspiracy in the first place, as it has slowly taken hold on social media, especially those on Facebook (though in recent days the site has said it’s finally banning its groups and content). And it got quite a reaction online as part of what was a wild night for Trump.

BIDEN: Here's my detailed plan to combat COVID-19 TRUMP: QAnon actually discovered Osama bin Laden alive and well in Phoenix. I don't know, check it out — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2020

Trump basically endorsed QAnon with that answer. He is their top recruiter after Facebook groups focused on essential oils. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 16, 2020

Trump won’t denounce QAnon claiming to not know about it even tho @SavannahGuthrie just told him what it is. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 16, 2020

Do you denounce QAnon? President Trump: “I just don’t know about QAnon.” Savannah Guthrie: You do know. Trump then adds: What I do hear about it, they are very strongly against pedophilia. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 16, 2020

Guthrie also pointed out Trump sharing a theory on Twitter that Barack Obama had members of Seal Team 6 killed, which he also didn’t deny.

On spreading the conspiracy that Obama had SEAL Team 6 killed. TRUMP: "That was a retweet! People can decide for themselves!" GUTHRIE: "You're the president, you're not someone's crazy uncle." Wild. pic.twitter.com/ClPNgBYe2Z — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 16, 2020

With less than three weeks left before the election and Trump trailing in the polls, he’s desperate to get any kind of momentum going in his nationally televised events. But it seems all he was able to manage on Thursday night was to rile up people who are already some of his biggest supporters.