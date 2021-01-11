Getty Image
A ‘Disgruntled’ State Department Employee Updated Trump’s Biography To Say That His ‘Term Ended’ Early

What does the State Department know that the rest of us don’t? A lot, actually, but if you went to President Donald Trump’s biography on the department’s website earlier today, it read, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.” That would be 7:40 p.m. EST tonight (the website is currently down with a “this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties” update). Vice President Mike Pence’s biography was equally mysterious: “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:41:09.” Should we be congratulating Pence for having his term lasting 28 seconds longer than Trump? No. We should be thanking the fed-up staffer for giving us a welcome Monday distraction.

BuzzFeed News reports that a “disgruntled employee at the State Department” is behind the update biographies. “[A diplomat] said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered an internal investigation into the matter, beginning with interns and employees leaving the State Department this week and next ahead of the transition to the Biden administration,” the article reads. This is obviously the biggest issue facing Washington, D.C. right now. But can you blame people for thinking the “term ended” leak was real?

First off, it would be extremely in character for the Trump administration to bungle their own exit. Also, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump earlier today for “inciting a mob that attacked the Capitol last week, vowing to press the charge as Republicans blocked a separate move to formally call on Vice President Mike Pence to strip him of power under the 25th Amendment,” according to the New York Times. Why not speed up the proceedings?

At least the reactions are real, and hilarious.

