Donald Trump’s Bloated Ego Hit New Levels Of Unintentional Hilarity Last Night

The world is a better place without Donald Trump updates in it, but this is too good not to share. Last night, SB Nation writer/the Classical co-founder David Roth tweeted, “Donald Trump dictates his memoirs while eating steak on a toilet. ‘Too many people these days don’t care about winning. I call them losers.'” Then, “‘I was never one who looked at success as bad. For me, success was always good. I loved it, and still do.’ – Donald Trump, WINNING, pg. 27.”
That’s a funny joke in and of itself, but it became next-level when an hour later, Trump tweeted:
Yup, that’s Trump taking credit for something he never said, because apparently he’s the kind of billionaire who searches his name on Twitter? Or in Roth’s words:
If Donald Trump doesn’t have a collection of framed sh*ts he’s taken, I’d be shocked.
Your move, Sammy Kagar.
I demand a game show where we have to guess what the most ludicrous quote you can attribute to Trump is that he’ll still believe he said.
+1
He’d show up on it too.
Liberal or conservative, rich or poor, I think we can all agree that Donald Trump is a gaping twat