Experts Say You Should Have Double Your Salary In Savings By Age 35. Twitter Says, ‘LOL Nope’

#Money #Twitter Reactions #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
05.17.18

FX

Two events happened earlier this week which seem diametrically opposed to one another. The United Way released a study finding that more than 40 percent of U.S. households are above the official poverty line but nonetheless can’t afford the ordinary expenses of a middle-class life. These ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) households are twice as common as those below the poverty line, but they rarely qualify for any forms of assistance. They’re people who work but don’t make enough to cover the basics (66 percent of Americans earn less than $20 per hour, with the three most common jobs in America paying roughly $10 to $13 per hour).

Not surprisingly, this enormous percentage of American households doesn’t have enough in savings to cover a $500 emergency, let alone the extra funds to contribute to retirement savings, which may be why another article released this week drew so much ire. MarketWatch released an article stating “you should have twice your salary saved” in retirement accounts by age 35. Their tweet about the retirement experts’ recommendation received a deluge of sarcastic replies, over 2300 replies as of this writing:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Twitter Reactions#Twitter
TAGSFINANCIAL PLANNINGmoneyPOVERTYRETIREMENTSAVING MONEYTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP