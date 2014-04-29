‘Driveclub’ Races Back Onto The Scene With A Release Date And New Trailer

Driveclub was supposed to be Sony’s big launch racer for the PS4, but then it missed its release date, then it missed another and Sony admitted they’d pretty much scrapped the game and gone back to the drawing board. A 2014 release was starting to sound unlikely.

Well, thankfully, it seems as if Sony has grabbed the wheel and wrestled Driveclub back on course, because the game now an October 7th, 2014 release date. You can check out all the shiny, shiny cars below…

Looks pretty good, but between Mario Kart 8 and The Crew, I’m not sure if I have room in my gaming schedule for a third racing game this year.

via Destructoid