Canadian Truck Driver Plows Through Restaurant, Apologizes By Buying Everyone Wings

Meanwhile in Canada, a Dodge Ram pickup truck surprised everyone out for lunch at a Wing’N It when it came through the restaurant’s front window. According to CBC News, no one was hurt in the Newfoundland and Labrador dining location. What happened next is pure Canada.

The apologetic driver bought wings for the startled customers who were in the restaurant at the time. A spokesperson with the company said there was no structural damage to the building, just broken windows and damaged furniture. The restaurant was open for business again by Saturday evening.

There’s security camera footage to prove this all went down, though I can’t help but feel I’m getting punked by a revival of The Kids in the Hall or Second City Television. Maybe this is how Rick Moranis will announce his comeback. “Honey, I destroyed the wings joint!”

Source: CBC News