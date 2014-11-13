A ‘Drunk Girl Walking Around’ Hoax Video Duped A Bunch Of Guys Into Acting Like Sexual Predators

The other day a video came across my desk that was purportedly yet another offshoot of that Hollaback! video of a woman walking around New York City for ten hours straight. Only in this video, titled “Drunk Girl In Public (Social Experiment),” a young, attractive woman is seen stumbling around Hollywood Boulevard, acting drunk and drinking a mystery beverage out of a paper bag. The young woman is approached by several men who offer to take her home and even provide her with more alcohol, but watching I thought to myself, this chick is annoying and this sh*t looks fake.
Looks like I wasn’t far off, because The Smoking Gun reports that the video was indeed a hoax, masterminded by 20-year-old Stephen Zhang and his partner, 22-year-old Seth Leach. OK fine, internet hoaxes are dumb, but common enough. In this case however, the “pervs” approaching the young woman (in fact, 24-year-old actress, Jennifer Box), were told that they were participating in a “student film” or “comedy sketch” — when in fact the video was presented to look like anything but. At the time of this writing, the video has over 7.5 million views.
Josh Blaine, the shaggy-haired man wearing sunglasses in the video, drives a Hollywood tour bus. In a message to his Facebook friends, Blaine said that he did “a favor for some camera crew guess this is what I get for being agreeable to someones project.” He added that, “it was supposed to be a funny skit. here’s to watching my back with virtually no friends. f*ck my life.”
Another man seen at the end of the video tells Box, “You’re in no shape to be walking around like this,” and offers to take her to his place, where he has “more beer.” The man, Mike “Mokii” Koshak, works as a sales rep for LA Epic, a firm that arranges nightclub crawls. Stationed in Hollywood, Koshak tries to sell tickets to tourists and other customers.
Koshak’s boss, LA Epic owner Christine Peters, told TSG that “Mokii was taken advantage of” when asked to “say a couple of lines for a comedy sketch.” Peters said, “They made it seem like he was trying to take the girl home.” Since the name of Peters’s company can be seen on Koshak’s t-shirt and hat, Peters said she was upset the firm had been “dragged into it,” since “we don’t condone such behavior.”
When a couple of the men reached out to Zhang and Leach to express their shock and outrage that they were being branded as rapists across the internet, they were told to “Just go with it dude, you are in our team now and we will take care of you.” LOL! Everyone thinks you’re a rapist, just go with it and this 20-year-old kid is going to make you a star!
None of the men who spoke with The Smoking Gun had actually signed any waivers or releases, so I hope these kids come from wealthy families because it sounds like things are about to get litigious up in here.
Look unless I’m collecting a pay check from a producer, there is zero way in fuck I’m acting like a sexual predator for a film student. That’s on you idiots.
The guys in the original video were smart not suing because eventually people forget (those who haven’t already) and don’t care. But this is so fucking shady I fully endorse them suing the fuck out of everyone involved.
Misrepresenting the premise /and/ not getting consents first? Wow, this is top shelf dumbassery.
Videos gone.
hopefully she gets sued until she’s broke so she has to start doing porn. At least she would be contributing something to society that way.
she? the actress? what did she do? this is the fault of the two dudes who made the video.
Sue Zhang back to the stone age. The guy makes a propaganda video to boost “rape culture” (the second fake one in a month) which permanently slanders the actors in the process.
I can’t wait to see his defense in court. “But your honor… feels, not reals yo!!!!”
I saw this the other day and it seemed pretty staged. Either way, hit on drunk chics in a bar like a normal perv.
Did they sign a release form? Wouldn’t it state what type of project the video was for? You shouldn’t make a video without getting a release form. Maybe one of those guys can sue for damages.
This is ridiculous. Those “filmmakers” need to get a clue, AND alot of money from somewhere. The poor guys who were asked to read a few lines have been publicly (loose term) slandered, and the guy with his own company t-shirt has had his company’s name in jeopardy. Never EVER EVER do anything on camera for anyone WITHOUT signing a consent form.
It was obviously fake. If you had any doubt the last little bit where the big guy chases away the little guy on the whole “this fish is mine” tip, should have cleared that up for you.
Why wouldn’t the ‘Masterminds’ blur them out, like the original 10 hours walking in NYC video?
I mean, even the Star Wars parody blurred out the dudes.