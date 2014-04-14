Duke Porn Star Belle Knox Answers All The Obvious Questions In A New Interview

Getty Image

When last we heard from Duke freshman porn star Belle Knox, she was hosting a web-based porn version of The X Factor. Now in an interview with Mentality Magazine she’s answered all the important (read: obvious) questions.

MM – How does it make you feel that thousands of men and some women are masturbating to your videos? BK – It makes me feel pretty damn great that people are masturbating to me. I’m giving people to wonderful gift of orgasm! Yay!

Yay, indeed. Now, about all of those feminists…

MM – Porn is definitely a gray area when it comes to feminism. The images depicted in pornography can be construed as a woman being objectified and taken advantage of. However it can also be interpreted as it is one of the few industries that is dominated by females and they are the highest paid stars, thus it is empowering women. In your enlightening article on xojane you unravel the mysteries of being an empowered woman who is secure in her sexuality and embraces it. What do you say to feminists who attack you and say you are only detrimental to women?



BK – As I’ve expressed before, I think that feminists who believe that our movement embodies telling women what to do and how to have sex have it completely wrong. I, and other sex positive feminists, am telling women that it’s perfectly OK to identify with an alternative sexuality. Moreover, I’m reassuring women that, yes, they can still be feminists even if they enjoy S & M in the bedroom. Moreover, it does not devalue them as women. Sexuality is an extremely complicated and beautiful part of the human experience, and to categorize it into “good” and “bad” behavior does not do it justice. I am helping to destigmatize subcultures-i.e.BDSM, that have been historically marginalized. I think if anything, I’m helping women by encouraging them to be comfortable with their sexuality- a notion which, from my perspective, is a pillar of the feminist movement.

How about the hypocrisy that people feel about her, even though they all watch porn?

MM – How do you deal with the complete hypocrisy from your critics that include frat guys making threats towards your sexuality, despite fraternities being synonymous with sexual assaults of women, or media personalities chastising you, yet then covering a story on Kim Kardashian, whom built an entire empire from a sex tape, or just the holier than thou attitude by people who definitely watch porn in the secrecy of their own home?



BK – I deal with the hypocrisy by exposing it for what it is- fear of female sexuality and autonomy. For much too long sex workers have been the untouchables of society, while simultaneously the sex industry has boomed. There is clearly a demand for our services; otherwise we wouldn’t be employed in this industry. I think it is important that we combat blatant hypocrisy by galvanizing people to reexamine and deconstruct their prejudices to sex workers. I have actually been approached by several people, men and women alike, who told me that my first article on XOJane, my manifesto against slut-shaming and the Double Standard, changed their view of sex work, because they finally realized that their prejudices against it were deeply rooted in sexism and canonized ideas of norms of femininity.

What about that appearance on The View? I love when people go on that show and the hosts have no idea what year they live in.

MM – During your appearance on The View host Sherri Shepherd questioned your opinion that porn empowers you and her heart breaks, were you compelled to respond, “My heart breaks when I hear an adult born after 1,600 A.D. say that they think the Earth is flat.” How was your appearance on The View and did Barbara Walters talk to you off-camera?



BK – Well, my heart breaks for Sherri Shepard’s cringe-inducing ignorance. If she is so concerned about me she can reach into her pocket and pay my tuition. The only person who really interacted with me backstage was Whoopi Goldberg- who hugged me, by the way! She really made a point to give me a pep talk after the show. She told me I that need to stay in school and ignore the haters and continue having pride in myself. She is an amazing person and an ally and champion for sex workers.

Back to the more important questions!

MM – Where’s the strangest place you’ve ever had sex?



BK – The strangest place I’ve ever had sex was at a graveyard on Halloween night. We f*cked on top of the stone graves. It was bizarre and I definitely did not get off!

That is pretty strange. I wonder if they were wearing costumes. I bet she was something with ears. It’s always something with ears.

MM – What does the immediate future hold for Belle Knox?



BK – I have so many exciting opportunities coming up! I have a sex toy line that will be released soon. For more info, go to belleknoxproducts.com. I am also going to be interning at Pornhub this summer in the marketing and publicity department. I am so stoked! My new feature movie with Adam and Eve, Real College Girl, will be out soon! I did my first gangbang in the movie and I can’t wait to hear how people react! Another great opportunity I have is being a host for the new porn reality competition, The Sex Factor. The competition takes 16 people who have never been filmed before and pits them against each other for the chance at porn stardom and a 1 million dollar prize. I will be working alongside some of the most talented and acclaimed performers in the industry- Tori Black, Lexi Belle, Kieran Lee, and Remy Lacroix.

“Getting my degree!” never came up in that last bit, but that’s okay. Putting “Intern at Pornhub” will look fantastic on LinkedIn.

Source: Mentality Magazine