Duke Porn Star Belle Knox Is Facing A Backlash By Other Porn Stars Who Are Jelly

When she isn’t going to Duke, or being filmed with a guy named Duke, Duke porn star Belle Knox is getting applauded and hated on by her sex worker peers. Let’s start the haterade with this essay about how Belle Knox acts behind the scenes. Via Short And Sweet NYC:

I understand Knox is an intelligent and well spoken individual, a logophile, but she knows nothing of the gravity of what she’s doing. Being a bit older than her and possessing the experiences and wisdom that porn is for adults and there should be boundaries and restrictions, I say we all need to focus on the fact that Knox is just a young girl lashing out due to boredom. When and if she ever gets her degree and actually does something with it to make a change for sex workers, then I will applaud her; until then she’s just another in a long line of college girls to turn to sex to pay for their education.

It’s difficult to not agree with her. How many strippers have you talked to that are stripping just to get through school? School passes, and yet they still strip. School passes, and they still shoot threesome scenes in empty office buildings. You gotta make it rain to pay the bills. But, I’m not sure how much wisdom you can gain from doing three guys in a studio while dressed as Catwoman. Other people are angry that she accepted an internship over at Pornhub because they’re a free site, and are helping cause the downfall of porn (That will NEVER happen). Via Miss Jacky St. James:

“What the mainstream has failed to realize in their own ignorance is that our industry is home to MANY college educated performers,” the post, which does not directly refer to Knox by name, reads. “These women would likely never use their popularity or fan base to promote a piracy-based tube site for their summer internship program, the way this person ignorantly did. Yet, this person is mainstream media’s current “voice” for our industry.”

Then, in comes the hate from other porn stars. I’m not sure if getting hate from a porn star is a good thing or a bad thing. I mean, Belle Knox is into the rough stuff, so maybe this is a turn on?

Yeah! Whatever those people said! But, to be honest, they’re just jelly. Belle Knox is a name you know now. Why? Because she marketed herself, and she only has a few videos. Now, even veteran male porn stars are coming out against her. Via The Daily Dot:

“People may be coming out in support of the words coming out of her mouth and the issues she’s addressing,” the veteran male performer mentioned in Noire’s piece told me. “[But] the consensus is, ‘who the fuck are you to come into an industry and have so little experience and so little time and so little engagement with people who have been doing this for years?” The male adult performer, who asked not to be named, said that Knox’s agent had booked a scene with him. He said she had approved him beforehand, as is standard protocol in the adult industry. Yet when he arrived on set he was told she did not want to work with him because he was too old.

I love how he asked not to be named. Dude, you have sex on camera, what do you have to hide? So a hot 18 year old didn’t want to bang a Grandpa, so what? Although, fair point that she refused when he got there, and he had to drive home after chugging a Viagra smoothie. What does Belle Knox have to say about this guy saying she threw a temper tantrum on set? Again via The Daily Dot:

“From day one, I have been adamant that I will not work with men over the age of 35. It is nothing personal. It simply makes me feel uncomfortable to have sex with significantly older men,” she wrote. When she arrived on set, “I discovered that I had been booked for an old man/ young girl fetish site. I was upset that my boundaries had not been respected.”

Must have been a mix up. Wait, being over 35 is significantly older?! Oh, whatever. I’m not sure why all the controversy. She’s a hot chick that used to cut herself, and uses college as an excuse to do porn. That is a porn star background generator, but she ran with it and is now one of the biggest porn star names around. So, judges? Your ruling.

