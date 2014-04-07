Outed Duke Porn Star Belle Knox Is Going To Judge The Porn Version Of ‘The X-Factor’

Getty Image

Outed porn star and Duke freshman Belle Knox has had a lot of ups and downs (*dodges tomato*) these past few weeks, from receiving threats and harassment after her outing, to appearing on The View. Now, in addition to her feature stripping gigs (which are fairly standard for name porn stars, and pay much better than doing a porn scene), she’s landed a gig as a host for a web-based reality show for aspiring porn stars based on The X Factor. Gee, I wonder what it will be called.

Come May, Knox will host web-based reality show ‘The Sex Factor’, a competition for first-time porn stars playing off the hit talent show.

According to the show’s website, eight guys and eight girls will compete to win a $1million prize and ‘porn stardom’. America will vote to decide the winner, even getting to weigh in on ‘challenges’ and the hopeful’s porn names. Porn industry veterans Tori Black, Lexi Belle, Remy LaCroix and Keiran Lee [pictured, below] will act as the presiding judges of the competition. [DailyMail]

Wait, did you say “challenges?” …Yeah, I’d watch that.

We are told the show will begin with a casting call in San Francisco, to be announced on Twitter via @thesxfactor, and end with the winner taking home a $1 million prize at the AVN Awards in Vegas on Jan. 24, 2015. [NYPost]

A casting call in San Francisco, you say?? Ooh la la. Belle Knox has a “regular college girl” appeal that I find very… uh… appealing, but regardless, I don’t think I’ll be trying out, mainly because my idea of rough sex is not apologizing after I come. Still, it might be worth finding out where the tryouts are being held and seeing if any of the rejected contestants need a ride home.