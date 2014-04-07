Outed Duke Porn Star Belle Knox Is Going To Judge The Porn Version Of ‘The X-Factor’

Outed porn star and Duke freshman Belle Knox has had a lot of ups and downs (*dodges tomato*) these past few weeks, from receiving threats and harassment after her outing, to appearing on The View. Now, in addition to her feature stripping gigs (which are fairly standard for name porn stars, and pay much better than doing a porn scene), she’s landed a gig as a host for a web-based reality show for aspiring porn stars based on The X Factor. Gee, I wonder what it will be called.
Come May, Knox will host web-based reality show ‘The Sex Factor’, a competition for first-time porn stars playing off the hit talent show.
According to the show’s website, eight guys and eight girls will compete to win a $1million prize and ‘porn stardom’. America will vote to decide the winner, even getting to weigh in on ‘challenges’ and the hopeful’s porn names. Porn industry veterans Tori Black, Lexi Belle, Remy LaCroix and Keiran Lee [pictured, below] will act as the presiding judges of the competition. [DailyMail]
Wait, did you say “challenges?” …Yeah, I’d watch that.
We are told the show will begin with a casting call in San Francisco, to be announced on Twitter via @thesxfactor, and end with the winner taking home a $1 million prize at the AVN Awards in Vegas on Jan. 24, 2015. [NYPost]
A casting call in San Francisco, you say?? Ooh la la. Belle Knox has a “regular college girl” appeal that I find very… uh… appealing, but regardless, I don’t think I’ll be trying out, mainly because my idea of rough sex is not apologizing after I come. Still, it might be worth finding out where the tryouts are being held and seeing if any of the rejected contestants need a ride home.
If you and Lieb don’t do a remote from this thing i’ll be very disappointed and you wouldn’t like me when i’m disappointed. Or pretty much any other time. I kid, I kid. i’m a treat.
Seconded. You and Lieb have to go and be there for us, your loyal fans, so we can attend vicariously through you.
Plus, it is ridiculously sad that I recognized that male porn star immediately before any of the other girls. That guy is in fucking everything.
Figuratively or literally?
THIS. If we need to start a Kickstarter to get you guys the cab fare to get your asses down there, then we will.
XXX-Factor was taken?
I thought they’d go w/ that instead of “Sex Factor” too.
That was my guess
I was thinking “X-Fucktor”.
Ex fucked her.
“I don’t think I’ll be trying out, mainly because my idea of rough sex is not apologizing after I come.”
After you come where? I don’t get it. Where are you going and why do you have to apologize for it?
“come” seemed classier than “cum.” I always feel slightly dirty when I type “cum.”
This whole story is just dripping “class”.
@Vince
What about when you describe yourself as a film blogger cum porn industry observer?
agreed, I feel like a middle schooler trying to seem dirty when I type cum.
nope. do not like.
So I guess the difference between this and The X Factor is that one show involves chewing and spitting out its contestants while the other has the contestants chewing and spitting out each other?
Well laid, sir.
I think I’d like this game show idea more if it was like a knock off version of Legends of the Hidden Temple. Could be neat to see a contestant banging Olmec or getting abducted by those creepy Temple guards and sent off to the Kink.com dungeons.
And for our next contestant, Connie Lingus, will suck Phil Latio’s dick while singing “Let it go” from the “Frozen” soundtrack.
Very homely looking.
Shouldn't Kuni be a co-host on this baktag "Wheel Of Fish"?
This girl is giving a handy to her five minutes of fame.
Remi and Tori are true pornstars…the others don’t do anal so they are just porn participants.
Remy* I wouldn’t want to butcher someone’s completely made up name.
Lexi has been doing porn since she turned 18 back in 2005. 9 years later and she’s NEVER done anal? Sacrilege, I says!!
Anal or not, Lexi is towards the top of the porn list. At least the one in my pants
@Steve She’s done one scene. I remember it was a big deal with the degenerates who watch that type of thing a couple years ago.
Hey man! Who you callin a “D” generate? I got straight C’s son!
Lexi Belle has done 2 anal scenes.
Come on fellas, know your porn if you want to hang AMIRITE>
Pretty safe to assume she isn’t finishing grad school at this point, right?
90% of the people trying out will be dudes. Guaranteed.
That list made me sad. Not because of the amount of money or better yet, lack of money. But the names on the list are terrible. Maybe three have been relevant in my porn searches in the last 4 years?
And only a full decade after the original X Factor started airing. Timely stuff.
she has beautiful body and best lesbian award winning scene [goo.gl]
Really surprised it wasn’t “casting couch” instead. That phrase must really go by the wayside. Unless they’re trying to make this seem mainstream to all applicants. Which, no.
I’m assuming the guy who outed her will still be a villain despite her rising fame and forth-coming fortune.
100K would be goddamn fortune for me right now. I’d be 120K richer… sigh. Who’s up for a good old fashion night vision sex tape? I’ll do ass. Then mouth.
I think I’d rather just watch a scene with the panel.
That Remy La Croix sure is pretty.