E3 2014: Five Things Microsoft Has To Do At The Show

Over the next week or so I’ll be running down what the three major console makers need to deliver at this year’s E3 if they want to justify this generation of consoles to consumers. Last week I covered Nintendo, and now it’s Microsoft’s turn…
We all knew this marriage wouldn’t last.
Unlock The Xbox One’s Power
Microsoft recently threw the Kinect over the side of the good ship Xbox One like the leper it is, which means they can now solve the console’s nagging issues with resolution and frame rate (the Kinect was a major drain on the console’s resources). Perhaps slimming down the console’s operating system can also free up some power.
Now, you may not care whether a game is 720p or 1080p (hey, I’m with you), but some folks certainly do, and a Microsoft announcement that from this moment on all first-party Xbox One games will be 1080p and 60 fps would send the message that Microsoft is ready to get back in the pit with Sony to battle for the hearts and minds of core gamers.
Support For Past Xbox Games
Microsoft is no longer the new kid on the block. They’ve been doing this console thing for a decade-and-a-half, and yet they steadfastly refuse to celebrate their history. Buy a Sony or Nintendo platform and you know you’re eventually going to have access to a decent chunk of their back catalog either through backward compatibility or services like Nintendo’s Virtual Console or Playstation Now. On the other hand, if you want to play an Xbox or Xbox 360 game on your Xbox One, you’re just straight up boned.
Announce Xbox 360 backwards compatibility for the next Xbox One system update and/or make all the major original Xbox titles available for download — gamers will be less impatient waiting for Halo 5 if they have the entire Xbox back catalogue at their fingertips. Just, you know, maybe leave Blinx: The Time Sweeper out.
Halo just needs to implement new multiplayer attractions, that’s it. More fluid gunfights, new vehicles, new modes, Armor ability updates, great graphics. No Titanfall-esque single-multi integration, or anything like that. Just a great, seamless multiplayer experience. It ain’t broke, contrary to what the talking heads say.
I know this ain’t happening but I’d like to see backwards compatibility with xbox 360 DISCS. So I don’t have to buy them again.
I don’t know if there’s any left of the old Rare for them to “recapture the magic”. Even back before Kinect-mania, Rare wasn’t the same and new titles were met with public indifference. The only things I see is for MS to find others with a passion for the old titles to make new installments (see Double Helix and now Iron Galaxy on KI) and port the old games to the 360 or Xbone similar to how 4J did Perfect Dark and the Banjo games for the 360.
Halo is dead. This will be the last real money maker of the franchise. Every game gets worse and worse. I have no faith for 343 to deliver a good game after the disaster of Halo 4. The fact that they repeatedly said that they want to release a flagship game every 2 years and then announce that Halo 5 is coming out 3 years after Halo 4’s release shows complete incompetency on their part.
Halo 5: Master Chief comes out of the closet.