EA Wants To Give You Free Games

Ever wanted to play Dead Space, but you just didn’t have the time? Good news! EA is giving it away for free, with no requirements, but one teeny, tiny catch. Namely, you have to get your free games on Origin. But it may be worth it, in the long run.
Apparently, EA is going to make a habit of this, according to their official web page for the On The House program, because, as they say, they’re gamers too. But realistically, this is probably the start of a larger charm offensive.
It’s hard to think of a company more loathed than EA in gaming. For the third year running, it was in the Consumerist’s Worst Company In America bracket, although it got knocked out in the first round after winning two Golden Poos. Apparently Time Warner Cable finally got crappy enough, and Battlefield 4 wasn’t glitchy enough, to take the win.
But that’s far from the only problem. You don’t have to go very far to find listicles about why people hate EA, including ones from us. And to some degree, it’s deserved: Remember the train wreck that was the SimCity launch?
One suspects this has something to do with EA’s new boss, Andrew Wilson. Working for the most hated company in gaming can’t be fun, and Wilson might want to change that. Hey, giving us free stuff is a good start. Even if we’re never going to stop putting Dennis The Menace next to you in our Photoshops.
Color me interested when they start doling out NHL ’94.
There’s a vendetta with Lil’ Wayne Gretzky that needs settling.
more like they are trying to con you into installing that spyware, Origin
After the DEBACLE of Battlefield 4 They should be giving the purchaser’s of that pile of crap free games. Not old games like dead space either. I bought the game for $60 and then 1 month later its 50% off . They said it was because of a black friday sale but the word was out that it was FULL of bugs, and was not selling as well. BF4 dlc NAVAL STRIKE was supposed to be released this past week, then 3 hours before they released it and HYPED THE CRAP OUT OF IT and how AMAZING it was and sold a boatload of that dlc, they said it was going to be released early April (MAYBE) because of a glitch. Every update of that game has fixed one bug and created 2 more. That company has ALOT to make up for. I wont be buying BF5 first day again. And they wonder why people pirate games. If I could return it I would.
I came here to ask when they’d give me a refund for my $59.99 for Battlefailed 4, but I see someone beat me to it.
Why the hell would you even consider buying BF5 ever? After the way DICEA has treated its customers, they don’t deserve my money. I’d rather be bored then contribute to their bottom line.
All DICE future products are dead to me, all EA products are suspect until proven innocent beyond a reasonable doubt.
What exactly happened with BF4 to turn everyone against Dice? It’s seems like everyone was absolutely in love with them until 5 months ago.
I too am curious, what is wrong with BF4? I just got it last week and i haven’t had any problems with it. I haven’t bought any DLC’s though and have only updated it once.
The day-one release was… messy. The game needs to not be on a yearly schedule, or EA needs to pay for DICE to have a better-staffed QA department.
What is Origin and will I be able to download some games for my mac?
Origin is EA’s digital games platform/storefront. It’s got some problems, but it’s unfairly maligned by a lot of people. The “Spyware” element Draven Chiam mentioned, for instance, was removed years ago. Origin is actually superior to the much-more-popular Steam in at least one way — it has a return policy.
As for Mac support, though, it’s pretty limited there. There are a few good ones — the Lego games and the Arkham games (which can be gotten on Steam anyway) — but they only have 75 Mac titles in total, and more than half of them are SimCity/Sims 3 DLCs.
Sure Origin has a return policy, but you have to live with giving money to EA, even temporarily. Not worth it.
I bought Titanfall through Green Man Gaming, so I didn’t give the money directly to EA. I still have to use Origin to play the game though.
Thanks :)
origin is Ea’s game service. It is available for mac. Just google EA FOR MAC. But as a BETTER alternative (use both if you want) try STEAM for mac in google. Steam is better but why not have both….
adm.fookbar , maybe they will learn from their mistakes. They will probably put out this EPIC trailer for BF5 and change your mind and mine as well. But a 1st day buy, NEVER again.
No, they won’t change my mind. The arrogance of DICE’s public facing employees has turned me so far against anything they could ever do, ever. The twits from their producer and their “balance” expert were absolutely abhorrent.
Its six months later, and the game is a wreck. BF3 was bad, but not like this. To say nothing of the direction they’re taking the game, if it can lock on or be piloted remotely, its in! Riot shields, personal missile shields, etc. Terrible.
Fuck them. Fuck them forever. In the neck.
Like Jews and the Holocaust: Never again.
Pass.
Cool promotion. And Dead Space is an excellent game, if there’s anyone around here who doesn’t know that. Assuming the PC port is up to snuff with the console version, anyway. Worth trying.
So these won’t download to xboxes?
I got Dead Space in a Humble Bundle a while back, but I like the trend of giving away free games.
Sorry. No way I’m downloading Origin. Even for free games that may or may not run on my laptop.