Ebola Has Officially Arrived In The U.S. And It Looks A Lot Like Mickey Mouse On CNN

First thing’s first. There is a confirmed case of Ebola in the United States according to the Center for Disease Control. The patient is being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. The CDC will hold a news conference at 5:30 EST.

Reports CNBC:

The as-yet unidentified patient is located in Dallas, officials say, effectively confirming a statement issued on Monday by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. The organization said that an unnamed patient was being tested for Ebola and had been placed in “strict isolation” due to the patient’s symptoms and recent travel history.

Secondly and obviously more importantly, why does Ebola look like Mickey Mouse on CNN? And if Mickey’s infected, did he pass it on to any of his friends? Did he pass it on to Minnie during their last sexual encounter? These are the kinds of questions I expect to hear at this evening’s news conference.

But seriously, I’m freaked the hell out right now.

*UPDATE: The patient in question arrived in the U.S. from Liberia on September 20th. It was not until September 24th or 25th that they began to feel ill. CDC Director Thomas Frieden: “The bottom line here is that I have no doubt that we will control this importation, of this case of Ebola so that it does not spread widely in this country.”