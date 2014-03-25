Watch Tom Cruise Die Over And Over Again In The New Trailer For 'Edge Of Tomorrow'

Run, Tom! There might be gays in there!

Warner just released the second trailer for Edge Of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise and his silly running in a Groundhog Day style time loop. He’s fighting aliens and keeps reliving the day he died in battle, improving his fighting style each time with training from Emily Blunt, a Special Forces soldier who’s experienced the same time-loop phenomenon herself.

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) is the one shaking his camera from the director’s chair, and it shows in this trailer. What the hell is happening in those battle scenes? Who cares as long as we get to see Tom Cruise fight aliens and repeatedly explode. I have simple needs.

Edge Of Tomorrow also stars Bill Paxton (yes!), Jeremy Piven (why?), Ciaran Hinds (gravitas!), Noah Taylor (from Vanilla Sky), Kick Gurry (Kick?), Dragomir Mrsic (Smaug’s cousin, right?), and Charlotte Riley (yes). If Bill Paxton doesn’t say “Game over, man” we riot.

Edge of Tomorrow opens June 6th, 2014.

Via WarnerBrosPictures