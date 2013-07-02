Read The Mysterious Wikileaks Statement Edward Snowden May Or May Not Have Written From Moscow

Here’s what we know: we don’t know where Edward Snowden is. He’s probably in Moscow but he could be anywhere. The agent turned whistleblower has been on the run for the past few weeks and his whereabouts are a pretty big mystery.

Well, on Monday he released a statement through Wikileaks that seems to be his big manifesto or something. The document criticizes the Obama administration for its persistence in pursuing Snowden and reinforces his motives for doing what he did.

However, some on Twitter are questioning if Snowden actually wrote the articles based on some grammatical errors and the “1 July 2013” way of writing the date – signifying that the author may not be American.

Or it’s possible he had someone overseas draft the letter and he approved it. Who knows, but this story just keeps getting weirder and weirder.

Take a look at the letter.

Monday July 1, 21:40 UTC One week ago I left Hong Kong after it became clear that my freedom and safety were under threat for revealing the truth. My continued liberty has been owed to the efforts of friends new and old, family, and others who I have never met and probably never will. I trusted them with my life and they returned that trust with a faith in me for which I will always be thankful. On Thursday, President Obama declared before the world that he would not permit any diplomatic “wheeling and dealing” over my case. Yet now it is being reported that after promising not to do so, the President ordered his Vice President to pressure the leaders of nations from which I have requested protection to deny my asylum petitions. This kind of deception from a world leader is not justice, and neither is the extralegal penalty of exile. These are the old, bad tools of political aggression. Their purpose is to frighten, not me, but those who would come after me. For decades the United States of America have been one of the strongest defenders of the human right to seek asylum. Sadly, this right, laid out and voted for by the U.S. in Article 14 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is now being rejected by the current government of my country. The Obama administration has now adopted the strategy of using citizenship as a weapon. Although I am convicted of nothing, it has unilaterally revoked my passport, leaving me a stateless person. Without any judicial order, the administration now seeks to stop me exercising a basic right. A right that belongs to everybody. The right to seek asylum. In the end the Obama administration is not afraid of whistleblowers like me, Bradley Manning or Thomas Drake. We are stateless, imprisoned, or powerless. No, the Obama administration is afraid of you. It is afraid of an informed, angry public demanding the constitutional government it was promised — and it should be. I am unbowed in my convictions and impressed at the efforts taken by so many. Edward Joseph Snowden Monday 1st July 2013

